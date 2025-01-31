Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Boy, 5, dies in hyperbaric chamber explosion at Michigan medical facility

Jan 31, 2025, 10:01 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.

The hyperbaric chamber explosion occurred about 8 a.m. at the Oxford Center in Troy, north of Detroit.

The child, from Royal Oak, Michigan, had been inside the machine and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The mother of the child suffered some injuries to her arms as she was standing right next to the chamber as the explosion occurred,” Troy police Lt. Ben Hancock said. “We don’t know exactly what the child was being treated for at the center today.”

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy increases the delivery of oxygen to a person’s body by providing pure oxygen in an enclosed space with higher than normal air pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic says the therapy includes treatment for decompression sickness, serious tissue disease or wounds, trapped air bubbles in blood vessels, carbon monoxide poisoning, and tissue damage from radiation therapy.

Hyperbaric chambers contain 100% oxygen, which is up to five times the amount of oxygen in a normal room, Troy Fire Lt. Keith Young said Friday at a news conference.

“The presence of such a high amount of oxygen in a pressurized environment can make it extremely combustible,” Young said. “We did some initial investigation. This is very uncommon, so we’re not sure what led up to it.”

Staff from the center also were in the room, but no other injuries were reported.

The explosion was contained to the chamber. A fire in the room had to be put out, Young said.

The Oxford Center said in an email that a fire started inside the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

“The safety and wellbeing of the children we serve is our highest priority,” the center said. “Nothing like this has happened in our more than 15 years of providing this type of therapy. We do not know why or how this happened and will participate in all of the investigations that now need to take place.”

The investigation into the explosion and fire will be turned over to the state, Young said.

National News

The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Friday, Jan...

Associated Press

Air traffic controllers were initially offered buyouts and told to consider leaving government

Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months’ pay. The union for air traffic controllers recommended to its members that they not accept Tuesday’s offer, because the FAA had not decided which positions […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - A FOX Sports banner is viewed behind the end zone before an NFL football game between the Ja...

Associated Press

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back. Julie Stewart-Binks said in her […]

53 minutes ago

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Br...

Associated Press

Pentagon prepares to deploy 1,000 more troops to bolster Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is readying orders for the deployment of at least 1,000 additional active duty troops to bolster President Donald Trump’s expanding crackdown on immigration, U.S. officials said Friday. They said roughly 500 more soldiers — largely a headquarters unit from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York — […]

1 hour ago

Crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River ne...

Associated Press

Dozens who died over Washington shared a flight but each had their own story

The moments Grace Maxwell had shared with her grandfather over the years had been “his greatest joy.” And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, had allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time. Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather’s funeral when she and […]

1 hour ago

This U.S. Department of Education website page is seen on Jan. 24, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Al...

Associated Press

A list of government web pages that have gone dark to comply with Trump orders

A number of U.S. government web pages changed or went dark Friday as agencies scrambled to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders declaring his administration would recognize only two genders and ordering an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In a letter sent on Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority Jeff Lyash listens during a board of dir...

Associated Press

CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CEO of the nation’s largest public utility will retire no later than September after nearly six years in his position, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday. Jeff Lyash’s departure as president and CEO of the federal utility follows a tenure with ups and downs in a seven-state service region growing […]

2 hours ago

Boy, 5, dies in hyperbaric chamber explosion at Michigan medical facility