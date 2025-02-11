Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California’s insurer for people without private coverage needs $1 billion more for LA fires claims

Feb 11, 2025, 3:43 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s plan that provides insurance to homeowners who can’t get private coverage needs $1 billion more to pay out claims related to the Los Angeles wildfires, the state Insurance Department said Tuesday.

The FAIR Plan is an insurance pool that all the major private insurers pay into, and the plan then issues policies to people who can’t get private insurance because their properties are deemed too risky to insure. The plans provide high premiums and basic coverage. There were more than 452,000 policies on the Fair Plan in 2024, more than double the number in 2020.

The major insurers will have to bear half the cost and can pass the rest on to all policyholders in the form of a one-time fee as a percentage of premiums. The state Insurance Department must approve those costs.

It’s the first time the Fair Plan has sought approval for additional money in more than 30 years, the department said.

The Eaton and Palisades Fires that sparked Jan. 7 have destroyed nearly 17,000 structures and killed at least 29 people.

National News

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams exits from federal court in New York, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

Attorney for NYC Mayor denies “looming threat” of prosecution after unusual Justice Department order

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed confidence Wednesday that the criminal case against the Democrat is dead and buried, even though the Justice Department official who ordered the charges dismissed left the door open to the case being brought back next fall. “There is no looming threat. […]

5 minutes ago

Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills th...

Associated Press

Alabama governor vows to sign bill that writes definitions of male and female into state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation that would write definitions of male and female into state law that exclude transgender people from being recognized under their gender identity. The state House of Representatives voted 77-12 for the bill that defines sex based on reproductive organs that are present […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

US approves fast-tracking power plants in mid-Atlantic grid over complaints that it favors gas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a proposal from the operator of the congested mid-Atlantic grid to head off the potential for power shortages but that critics say will effectively fast-track the construction of new natural gas plants. The commission’s Tuesday night decision, in a 3-1 vote, said the proposal […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. ...

Associated Press

Federal health agencies restore webpages and datasets following judge’s order

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal health agencies have restored several webpages and datasets, following a judge’s order to bring back public access to information that had been removed to comply with a presidential executive order. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday night restored nine webpages and datasets, including pages on adolescent health, […]

42 minutes ago

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025,...

Associated Press

Powell says Trump’s comments won’t affect interest rate decisions by the Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s calls for lower interest rates won’t lead the central bank to change its rate decisions. “People can be confident that we’ll continue to keep our heads down, do our work, and make our decisions based on what’s happening in the economy,” […]

43 minutes ago

FILE - A community member holds a sign calling for a national boycott of Target stores during a new...

Associated Press

Which US companies are pulling back on diversity initiatives?

A growing number of prominent companies have scaled back or set aside the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that much of corporate America endorsed following the protests that accompanied the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020. The changes have come in response to a campaign by conservative activists to target […]

1 hour ago

California’s insurer for people without private coverage needs $1 billion more for LA fires claims