Cape vultures are swooping into a new exhibit at the Los Angeles Zoo

Feb 4, 2025, 5:57 PM

This photo made available by Los Angeles Zoo, shows two Cape vultures at their new exhibit in Los Angeles Zoo, Dec. 11, 2024. (Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo via AP)
(Jamie Pham/Los Angeles Zoo via AP)

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “committee” of Cape vultures is swooping into the Los Angeles Zoo to make its home in an exhibit that seeks to mirror the birds’ natural South African habitat.

Starting Thursday, zoo visitors will have the chance to catch a glimpse of the animals known as nature’s “clean-up crew” as the seven birds roost, nest and interact socially.

The exhibit in the Animals of Africa section of the zoo will include nesting nooks in the rock wall and plenty of room for sunbathing, according to the zoo.

“The new space will undoubtedly help Angelenos continue to foster a deeper connection to wildlife and an appreciation for a species that plays a vital role in the environment,” Denise Verret, Los Angeles Zoo CEO and director, said in a statement.

Cape vultures, which are about 3-feet (0.91-meters) tall and have a wingspan of up to 8.5 feet (2.6 meters), dispose of carcasses that could carry diseases like rabies, botulism or anthrax.

Vultures are one of the most endangered groups of birds in the world, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are threatened by hunting, poisoning, habitat fragmentation and loss, and climate change, according to the zoo.

The zoo has been home to Cape vultures since 1985, with visitors getting a chance to spot the creatures as they fly overhead during the bird show. This new exhibit gives people a closer view of the birds.

The habitat was funded by the Fritz B. Burns Foundation and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

