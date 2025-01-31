Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire

Jan 31, 2025, 2:35 PM

FILE - President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority Jeff Lyash listens during a board of dir...

FILE - President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority Jeff Lyash listens during a board of directors meeting Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CEO of the nation’s largest public utility will retire no later than September after nearly six years in his position, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday.

Jeff Lyash’s departure as president and CEO of the federal utility follows a tenure with ups and downs in a seven-state service region growing in population.

TVA has focused on nuclear energy with its proposal to build a small modular reactor. It also worked toward its plan to retire all its coal-fired plants by 2035, laid out a roadmap for an electric vehicle charging network and kept its retail electricity rates at 80% lower than the rest of the U.S. and its industrial rates at 95% lower, according to the utility.

Lyash has also drawn scrutiny from clean energy advocates. He helped lay plans to replace several of TVA’s aging coal plants with another fossil fuel, natural gas. Several of TVA’s proposals for new natural gas plants have prompted criticism from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. And the utility’s targets fell short of former President Joe Biden’s administration goal for a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035, despite having a Biden-appointed majority on the board.

Additionally, over two days in December 2023, the utility resorted to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions. The scenario prompted changes that may have helped keep its system online during a new high in demand in a cold spell earlier this month.

“TVA truly is a special place – created more than 90 years ago to improve the quality of life for more than 10 million people across this region,” Lyash said in a news release Friday. “That mission of service continues to be our focus today.”

His announcement also follows the return of President Donald Trump, who put Lyash on the hot seat in his first term. In 2020, Trump fired the former TVA board chairman and another board member. He also called for Lyash’s replacement and the position’s pay to be capped at $500,000.

In response, TVA has noted that the CEO pay ranks in the bottom quartile of the power industry. Lyash’s total compensation topped $10.5 million in the 2024 budget year, including various pension and performance incentives worth millions of dollars. Additionally, the utility has stressed that it doesn’t receive federal taxpayer money and instead is funded by electricity customers.

Trump also drove TVA to reverse course on the hiring of foreign labor for information technology jobs.

TVA was out of Trump’s crosshairs as his 2020 campaign heated up during the pandemic. The utility has not come up publicly for Trump in his early days of returning to office. TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks said Lyash’s retirement “is not related to the administration or any current politics” and that Lyash began talking to TVA board members last fall about considering retirement. Lyash is listed as 63 years old in a November SEC filing.

“TVA has worked with 20 presidential administrations since its creation in 1933 — that’s 15 different presidents, each with their own goals and commitments,” Brooks said.

National News

The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Friday, Jan...

Associated Press

Air traffic controllers were initially offered buyouts and told to consider leaving government

Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months’ pay. The union for air traffic controllers recommended to its members that they not accept Tuesday’s offer, because the FAA had not decided which positions […]

18 minutes ago

FILE - A FOX Sports banner is viewed behind the end zone before an NFL football game between the Ja...

Associated Press

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back. Julie Stewart-Binks said in her […]

41 minutes ago

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Br...

Associated Press

Pentagon prepares to deploy 1,000 more troops to bolster Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is readying orders for the deployment of at least 1,000 additional active duty troops to bolster President Donald Trump’s expanding crackdown on immigration, U.S. officials said Friday. They said roughly 500 more soldiers — largely a headquarters unit from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York — […]

48 minutes ago

Crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River ne...

Associated Press

Dozens who died over Washington shared a flight but each had their own story

The moments Grace Maxwell had shared with her grandfather over the years had been “his greatest joy.” And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, had allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time. Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather’s funeral when she and […]

1 hour ago

This U.S. Department of Education website page is seen on Jan. 24, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Al...

Associated Press

A list of government web pages that have gone dark to comply with Trump orders

A number of U.S. government web pages changed or went dark Friday as agencies scrambled to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders declaring his administration would recognize only two genders and ordering an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In a letter sent on Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority Jeff Lyash listens during a board of dir...

Associated Press

CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CEO of the nation’s largest public utility will retire no later than September after nearly six years in his position, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday. Jeff Lyash’s departure as president and CEO of the federal utility follows a tenure with ups and downs in a seven-state service region growing […]

1 hour ago

CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire