Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Chevron, Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova team up on powering US data centers, with AI in focus

Jan 28, 2025, 6:46 AM | Updated: 7:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Energy company Chevron is partnering with Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova to create natural gas power plants in the United States that will be linked to data centers in order to support increased demand for electricity at these centers, particularly for the development of artificial intelligence.

The joint venture is looking to create a multi gigawatt-scale co-located power plant and data center.

The announcement comes as Chinese tech startup DeepSeek ’s new artificial intelligence chatbot has sparked discussions about the competition between China and the U.S. in AI development, with many users flocking to test the rival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The launch of DeepSeek’s AI assistant made Wall Street tech superstars’ stocks tumble, along with those of some energy companies. Observers are eager to see whether the Chinese company has matched America’s leading AI companies at a fraction of the cost.

Last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order on AI that will revoke past government policies his order says “act as barriers to American AI innovation.” He also talked up a joint venture investing up to $500 billion for infrastructure tied to AI by a new partnership formed by OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank.

The new entity, Stargate, will start building out data centers and the electricity generation needed for the further development of the fast-evolving AI in Texas, according to the White House. The initial investment is expected to be $100 billion and could reach five times that sum.

Chevron, Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova said Tuesday that their first projects, called “power foundries,” are expected to leverage seven American made GE Vernova 7HA natural gas turbines. The projects are expected to serve co-located data centers in the Southeast, Midwest and West regions of the country. The venture has yet to select the sites.

The companies said that power generation is not designed to flow initially through the existing transmission grid, reducing the risk of raising electricity prices for consumers.

The joint development plans to deliver up to four gigawatts, equal to powering 3 million to 3.5 million U.S. homes, with initial in-service targeted by the end of 2027 and the potential for project expansion beyond that.

“Energy is the key to America’s AI dominance. By using abundant domestic natural gas to generate electricity directly connected to data centers, we can secure AI leadership, drive productivity gains across our economy and restore America’s standing as an industrial superpower,” Chris James, founder and chief investment officer of investment firm Engine No. 1, said in a statement. “This partnership with Chevron and GE Vernova addresses the biggest energy challenge we face.”

National News

FILE - President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump sounds the same. His White House — so far — couldn’t be more different

NEW YORK (AP) — The marathon Q&A sessions are back, along with the cream Oval Office rug and the Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk. So, too, are the late-night social media posts that ricochet across the globe and the barrage of executive orders. But in 10 days, Donald Trump has frozen federal spending […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers quest...

Associated Press

Georgia Republicans push to limit lawsuits. But would that keep insurance rates from rising?

ATLANTA (AP) — The pitch from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is simple: Putting limits on lawsuits will halt rising insurance costs. The reality, though, is more complicated. Changes could reduce liability insurance costs for businesses and commercial property owners. The evidence is mixed on whether it would drive large premium reductions for car and other […]

8 minutes ago

Stephen Zicari, an employee of Local Coho salmon fish farm in Auburn, N.Y., nets fish from one of t...

Associated Press

A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York food bank was offered a huge donation of fresh fish this month — but it came with a catch. LocalCoho, a soon-to-close salmon farm in the small upstate city of Auburn, wanted to give 40,000 pounds (18,100 kilograms) of coho salmon to the Food Bank of Central New […]

10 minutes ago

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Eve...

Associated Press

FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here’s how to watch and donate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of the biggest names in music will come together Thursday for the FireAid benefit concert that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California, venues — the the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST. […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

2 hours ago

Chevron, Engine No. 1 and GE Vernova team up on powering US data centers, with AI in focus