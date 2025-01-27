Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek says it was hit with 'large-scale malicious attacks'

Jan 27, 2025, 1:36 PM

A display about AI is illuminated ahead of the Annual Meeting of the World Economy Form in the cent...

A display about AI is illuminated ahead of the Annual Meeting of the World Economy Form in the center of Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chinese tech startup DeepSeek said it was hit by a cyber attack on Monday that disrupted users’ ability to register on the site.

The company, whose artificial intelligence chatbot has sent the tech world into a frenzy, said that it had suffered “large-scale malicious attacks” on its services. Registered users could log in normally, DeepSeek said.

DeepSeek began attracting more attention in the AI industry last month when it released a new AI model that it boasted was on par with similar models from U.S. companies such as ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and was more cost-effective in its use of expensive Nvidia chips to train the system on huge troves of data. The chatbot became more widely accessible when it appeared on Apple and Google app stores early this year.

By Monday, DeepSeek’s AI assistant had become the No. 1 downloaded free app on Apple’s iPhone store. The jump in popularity fueled debates over competition between the U.S. and China in developing AI technology. But some U.S. tech industry observers said they were worried about the idea that the Chinese startup has caught up with the American companies at the forefront of generative AI at a fraction of the cost.

DeepSeek was founded in Hangzhou, China in 2023. The company released its first AI large language model later that year.

