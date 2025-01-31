Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Court tosses conviction of NY woman in her boss’ poisoning death

Jan 31, 2025, 4:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally poisoning her boss had her manslaughter conviction overturned Friday. A New York appeals court said improperly obtained evidence from her cell phone was used against her.

Kaitlyn Conley has been serving a 23-year sentence in the 2015 death of chiropractor Dr. Mary Yoder, a case that spurred a documentary series.

It’s unclear whether prosecutors plan to retry Conley. Messages seeking comment were sent Friday to the Oneida County district attorney’s office and to Conley’s lawyer.

Conley, now 31, was a receptionist in Yoder’s office in Whitesboro, a village in central New York, and had dated Yoder’s son.

Authorities said Conley poisoned Yoder, 60, with an anti-inflammatory drug called colchicine. Conley has said she’s innocent.

“I did not kill Mary Yoder,” Conley said in an ABC News Studios series, “Little Miss Innocent,” that was shown on Hulu last fall. She added: “I put all my faith and all my trust in the system and these people, and it didn’t work.”

Conley’s first trial ended in a hung jury. At a 2017 retrial, she was acquitted of murder but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

A mid-level state appeals court ruled Friday that investigators went beyond what their warrant allowed when they had a cybersecurity center search Conley’s cell phone. The search found references to the words “poison” and “colchicine” and ties to an email account used to acquire colchicine, according to the court.

“A person’s cell phone now contains at least as much personal and private information as their home and, thus, indiscriminate searches of cell phones cannot be permitted,” a five-judge panel of state Appellate Division judges wrote.

National News

Associated Press

Court tosses conviction of NY woman in her boss’ poisoning death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally poisoning her boss had her manslaughter conviction overturned Friday. A New York appeals court said improperly obtained evidence from her cell phone was used against her. Kaitlyn Conley has been serving a 23-year sentence in the 2015 death of chiropractor Dr. Mary Yoder, a case that […]

2 minutes ago

F"ILE - 60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerf...

Associated Press

CBS agrees to hand over ’60 Minutes’ Harris interview transcripts to FCC

CBS says it will turn over an unedited transcript of its October interview with Kamala Harris to the Federal Communications Commission, part of President Donald Trump’s ongoing fight with the network over how it handled a story about his opponent. Trump sued CBS for $10 million over the “60 Minutes” interview, claiming it was deceptively […]

5 minutes ago

The air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is pictured, Friday, Jan...

Associated Press

Air traffic controllers were initially offered buyouts and told to consider leaving government

Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months’ pay. The union for air traffic controllers recommended to its members that they not accept Tuesday’s offer, because the FAA had not decided which positions […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - A FOX Sports banner is viewed behind the end zone before an NFL football game between the Ja...

Associated Press

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back. Julie Stewart-Binks said in her […]

56 minutes ago

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Br...

Associated Press

Pentagon prepares to deploy 1,000 more troops to bolster Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is readying orders for the deployment of at least 1,000 additional active duty troops to bolster President Donald Trump’s expanding crackdown on immigration, U.S. officials said Friday. They said roughly 500 more soldiers — largely a headquarters unit from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York — […]

1 hour ago

Crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River ne...

Associated Press

Dozens who died over Washington shared a flight but each had their own story

The moments Grace Maxwell had shared with her grandfather over the years had been “his greatest joy.” And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, had allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time. Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather’s funeral when she and […]

1 hour ago

Court tosses conviction of NY woman in her boss’ poisoning death