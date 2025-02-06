Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Democrats end boycott of Minnesota House after agreeing power-sharing deal with GOP

Feb 6, 2025, 9:58 AM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Incoming Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in St. Paul o...

Incoming Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, about the power-sharing agreement she reached with Democrats a day earlier to end a stalemate that had left the House unable to conduct business for more than three weeks. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats returned to the state Capitol on Thursday after reaching a power-sharing agreement with Republicans, ending a stalemate that prevented the chamber from conducting official business for more than three weeks.

Under the deal, House Republican leader Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, will be formally elected as speaker for two years. Demuth, who is Black, will be the chamber’s first speaker of color.

All 66 Democrats had boycotted the House since Jan. 14 to prevent a quorum of 68 members needed for the chamber to operate.

After the election, party leaders negotiated a power-sharing deal working on the assumption that the House would be tied 67-67. But in December, a judge ruled that one Democratic candidate didn’t actually live in the district that he won, giving Republicans a temporary one-seat majority. At that point, the agreement fell apart.

A special election to fill the empty seat is scheduled for March 11, and the Democratic candidate is expected to win, restoring the 67-67- tie. Republicans and Democrats will then co-chair most committees, with equal memberships from each party, though the GOP will get to lead and have a majority on a committee dedicated to rooting out fraud in government programs.

As part of the deal, there will be some checks on the speaker’s traditionally broad powers. Both parties will have to agree on certain major decisions, such as which bills come to the floor for debate, and Demuth won’t be able to block legislation all by herself.

Demuth said she intends to bring a collaborative leadership style, in contrast to the two previous years when Democrats controlled the state government.

“It really felt like conservative voices were pushed out,” Demuth said at a news conference. “What I would like to do as speaker is recognize how it feels to be in the minority and rule as fairly as possible, recognizing the frustration that can be there, still doing what is needed to be done to uphold the integrity of the institution and not compromise that.”

While Republicans said they won significant concessions in the negotiations, Democrats said the final deal was essentially the same as the one they proposed just before the session.

“That it took nearly four weeks to reach this agreement is regrettable and was unnecessary. … We could have avoided all of this, honored the will of the voters, and started in a bipartisan fashion from day one,” the top House Democrat, former Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, told reporters.

The last time the House was tied was in 1979, when party leaders reached a power-sharing agreement after weeks of negotiations. Republicans took the speakership, while Democrats chaired the three most powerful committees. The arrangement worked for most of the session but collapsed in the closing days, and lawmakers needed a one-day special session to finish off the year’s must-pass bills.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, tied chambers aren’t that unusual and often work out better than expected.

Under the Minnesota deal, House Democrats received GOP assurances that they will not try to unseat a Democrat who won reelection by only 14 votes in a swing district where 20 ballots went missing. An ethics committee will hold a hearing on that race but won’t take further action.

The Republican Party of Minnesota ramped up pressure this week by launching a drive to recall all 66 Democratic representatives. The party’s executive director, Jennifer DeJournett, declined to say Monday whether they would drop the recall campaign if House Democrats returned. The state’s recall process is difficult by design and DeJournett estimated the entire process could take 10 months. House GOP leaders said it would be up to the party organization to decide whether to continue.

National and US News from the Associated Press

AP journalist Reid G. Miller speaks on a phone while sitting barefoot in the mud in a U.N. compound...

Associated Press

Reid G. Miller, longtime AP international correspondent and editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Reid G. Miller, who traveled the planet as an intrepid international correspondent for The Associated Press and developed a reputation as a supportive editor and unswervingly loyal boss during the toughest of breaking-news moments, has died. He was 90. Miller died early Thursday in his sleep at his home in Sarasota, […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate t...

Associated Press

EV maker Scout Motors wants to sell directly to buyers but can’t do it in its home state

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors is making a massive bet in the electric SUV market with a carefully cultivated experience that will allow some customers to buy the company’s vehicle in minutes on an app and then use it to handle everything after from repairs to updates and upgrades. But without some help […]

5 hours ago

FILE — Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is back for a 149th year — and back at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since early 2020. It’s a happy homecoming for the United States’ most prestigious canine event, which moved to venues outside Manhattan in recent years because of […]

6 hours ago

Trains arrive and depart from a subway station in the Coney Island section of New York, Thursday, J...

Associated Press

Kids in New York keep dying while ‘subway surfing’ on top of trains. Can they be stopped?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ka’Von Wooden loved trains. The 15-year-old had an encyclopedic knowledge of New York City’s subway system and dreamed of becoming a train operator. Instead, on a December morning in 2022, Ka’Von died after he climbed to the roof of a moving J train in Brooklyn and then fell onto the tracks […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews search for missing Alaska plane with 10 onboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday evening in rural Alaska for an aircraft that went missing while carrying 10 people onboard. The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while en route from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety. Officials […]

6 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., arrives to speak with reporters to discuss the Trump agen...

Associated Press

House GOP rushing to produce Trump’s big budget bill with tax cuts, program cuts and other promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are working overtime after a lengthy White House meeting to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for a big budget package that includes some $3 trillion in tax breaks, massive program cuts and a possible extension of the nation’s debt limit. Speaker Mike Johnson had GOP lawmakers working into the night […]

6 hours ago

Democrats end boycott of Minnesota House after agreeing power-sharing deal with GOP