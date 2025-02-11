Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Did prices jump in January? Inflation report will provide latest update on consumer costs

Feb 11, 2025, 3:16 PM | Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 5:22 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation likely stayed elevated last month in the latest sign that consumer price growth has gotten stuck after declining for much of last year.

On Wednesday the Labor Department is expected to report that in January the consumer price index rose 2.9% from a year ago, according to economists surveyed by FactSet. If accurate, it would be unchanged from December and up from a 3 1/2 year low of 2.4% in September.

Wednesday’s inflation report will be closely watched to see if a recent trend that has bedeviled the inflation-fighters at the Federal Reserve will continue: In January 2024, prices jumped sharply in part because many companies raise prices at the beginning of each year. With inflation still elevated, some of those increases have been larger than usual.

Most economists expect the effect will be more muted this time — consumers are more price-sensitive than a year ago — but if it happens again, inflation could tick higher.

Either way, inflation’s recent uptick is a major reason the Federal Reserve has paused its interest rate cuts, after implementing three of them last year. On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said “we do not need to be in a hurry” to implement further reductions in testimony to the Senate Banking Committee.

The Fed’s benchmark rate is now about 4.3%, down from a two-decade high of 5.3% in August.

Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core consumer prices are forecast to have risen 3.2% from a year earlier, according to FactSet, the same as the previous month. The Fed closely watches core prices because they typically provide a better sense of where inflation is headed.

The cost of new and used cars likely fell last month, economists forecast, along with clothing prices, holding down inflation.

Yet the cost of groceries, a major pain point for most households, is expected to have risen last month, driven higher by another jump in egg prices. An avain flu epidemic has forced egg breeders to cull their flocks by millions of chickens. Some store chains are limiting purchases and some restaurants are tacking on surcharges for egg dishes.

Most Fed officials — and economists in the private sector — expect inflation will resume its decline in the coming months. Apartment rental cost growth is cooling and other sources of inflation, such as sharp increases in car insurance prices, are expected to grow more slowly.

Still, the Trump administration’s tariff policy could lift prices in the coming months. Trump on Monday imposed 25% taxes on steel and aluminum imports, and has pledged to impose more tariffs. Economists at Goldman Sachs forecast that yearly core inflation would fall almost a full percentage point, to 2.3%, by the end of this year, absent any import duties. But they expect tariffs will raise end-of-year inflation to 2.7%.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Powell acknowledged that higher tariffs could lift inflation and limit the central bank’s ability to cut rates, calling it “a possible outcome.”

But he emphasized that it would depend on how many imports are hit with tariffs and for how long.

“In some cases it doesn’t reach the consumer much, and in some cases it does,” Powell said. “And it really does depend on facts that we we haven’t seen yet.”

National News

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams exits from federal court in New York, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

Attorney for NYC Mayor denies “looming threat” of prosecution after unusual Justice Department order

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed confidence Wednesday that the criminal case against the Democrat is dead and buried, even though the Justice Department official who ordered the charges dismissed left the door open to the case being brought back next fall. “There is no looming threat. […]

6 minutes ago

Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills th...

Associated Press

Alabama governor vows to sign bill that writes definitions of male and female into state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation that would write definitions of male and female into state law that exclude transgender people from being recognized under their gender identity. The state House of Representatives voted 77-12 for the bill that defines sex based on reproductive organs that are present […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

US approves fast-tracking power plants in mid-Atlantic grid over complaints that it favors gas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a proposal from the operator of the congested mid-Atlantic grid to head off the potential for power shortages but that critics say will effectively fast-track the construction of new natural gas plants. The commission’s Tuesday night decision, in a 3-1 vote, said the proposal […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. ...

Associated Press

Federal health agencies restore webpages and datasets following judge’s order

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal health agencies have restored several webpages and datasets, following a judge’s order to bring back public access to information that had been removed to comply with a presidential executive order. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday night restored nine webpages and datasets, including pages on adolescent health, […]

44 minutes ago

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025,...

Associated Press

Powell says Trump’s comments won’t affect interest rate decisions by the Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s calls for lower interest rates won’t lead the central bank to change its rate decisions. “People can be confident that we’ll continue to keep our heads down, do our work, and make our decisions based on what’s happening in the economy,” […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - A community member holds a sign calling for a national boycott of Target stores during a new...

Associated Press

Which US companies are pulling back on diversity initiatives?

A growing number of prominent companies have scaled back or set aside the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that much of corporate America endorsed following the protests that accompanied the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020. The changes have come in response to a campaign by conservative activists to target […]

1 hour ago

Did prices jump in January? Inflation report will provide latest update on consumer costs