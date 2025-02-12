Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Dismissed EEOC commissioner warns that Trump plans to ‘erase the existence of trans people’

Feb 12, 2025, 3:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission who was abruptly dismissed by President Donald Trump says she believes her firing and the move to reshape the panel that protects workers from discrimination is part of the administration’s “agenda to erase the existence of trans people.”

Jocelyn Samuels, in an interview with The Associated Press, said the actions — aimed at implementing Trump’s crackdown on certain diversity and gender rights policies — are unlawful and indicative of a looming wider rollback of work protections for women and minorities.

“My concern is that the refusal to recognize discrimination against trans people is both a way to scapegoat trans people and inflict immense damage on them,” she said, and “a harbinger of the way that this administration will treat other applications of the law with which it disagrees.”

Along with fellow EEOC commissioner Charlotte Burrows, Samuels was dismissed on Jan. 27, one week after Trump took office. Samuels said her dismissal letter pointed out “my support for what they termed radical Biden administration guidance for DEI initiatives and also mentioned my refusal to defend women against extreme gender ideology. Again, their words, not mine.”

Samuels was nominated by Trump in 2020 and confirmed by the Senate. She was later reappointed by former President Joe Biden, with her term meant to extend until July 2026. Trump, she said, “found me to be an acceptable nominee for a Democratic seat in 2020. I am now being branded a radical extremist. I think it’s the administration’s perspectives that have changed, not mine.”

The EEOC was created by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act as a bipartisan five-member panel to protect workers from discrimination on the basis of race, gender, disability and other protected characteristics. The U.S. president appoints the commissioners and the Senate confirms them, but their terms are staggered and are meant to overlap presidential terms to help ensure the agency’s independence. No more than three of the five commissioners can be from the president’s political party.

The two firings leave the agency with one Republican commissioner, Andrea Lucas, who Trump appointed acting EEOC chair last week; one Democratic commissioner, Kalpana Kotagal; and three vacancies that Trump can fill.

Once a Republican majority on the commission is established, Samuels predicted an immediate rollback of EEOC protections in a way that will essentially greenlight “harassment based on gender identity” in the workplace.

The EEOC investigates and imposes penalties on employers found to have violated laws that protect workers from racial, gender, disability and other forms of discrimination. The agency also writes influential rules and guidelines for how anti-discrimination laws should be implemented, and conducts workplace outreach and training.

In recent years, the agency’s Democratic and Republican commissioners have been sharply divided on many issues. Both Republican commissioners voted against new guidelines last year that misgendering transgender employees, or denying access to a bathroom consistent with their gender identity, would violate anti-discrimination laws.

The commission is required to investigate all claims of workplace harassment or discrimination, and Samuels believes those investigations into cases involving trans people will continue on paper. “But the level of investigation, the resources that the EEOC will put into it and the likelihood that the EEOC would find cause to believe that discrimination had occurred … will be completely eviscerated,” she said.

The end result, she said, will be “incalculable damage for a vulnerable community.”

She also maintains that her dismissal is unlawful and against the foundational concept of independent agencies such as the EEOC, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Labor Relations Board. Such positions are intentionally designed to overlap presidential administrations and can’t be terminated simply based on political orientation. On the same day Samuels and Burrows were dismissed, Trump also dismissed National Labor Relations Board member Gynne A. Wilcox.

“I am looking at my legal options,” Samuels said. “I believe, based on longstanding Supreme Court precedent, that this is an unlawful termination.”

___

Associated Press writers Alexandra Olson and Claire Savage contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

2 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

3 hours ago

Dismissed EEOC commissioner warns that Trump plans to ‘erase the existence of trans people’