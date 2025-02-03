Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dogs sit and stay to get vaccinated against parvovirus at San Francisco free clinic

Feb 3, 2025, 4:04 PM

Volunteers hand out numbers to pet owners waiting in line at a free dog vaccine clinic to combat a ...

Volunteers hand out numbers to pet owners waiting in line at a free dog vaccine clinic to combat a canine Parvovirus outbreak on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in the Tenderloin in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Emily Steinberger)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dogs lined up on a San Francisco street Monday for free vaccines to combat an outbreak of a highly contagious illness that can be fatal for some canines if not treated.

The dogs got parvovirus and other vaccinations free-of-charge as part of a joint effort by the San Francisco SPCA, San Francisco Animal Care and Control and other organizations in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

Andre Baylor brough his 10-year-old Chihuahua, Troy, to get the vaccination, saying he had heard that the virus could be fatal and that he’d do anything to save Troy’s life.

“This was free, so I thought I’d take advantage,” Baylor said. “He’s my best friend.”

Jessica Bogosian, San Francisco SPCA’s director of community medicine programs, said parvovirus attacks the stomach and intestines of dogs, and is spread by dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces and environments. Common symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea, she said.

“Really the important thing to know about parvo is that it’s almost completely preventable through vaccinations,” Bogosian said.

The free vaccine clinics offered distemper/parvo vaccinations, flea control, deworming, and microchips, in addition to pet food and supplies. The SF SPCA anticipated serving up to 100 dogs on Monday and are putting on a second clinic.

A large uptick in parvovirus cases has been found in the San Francisco area in recent months, but the illness can be found in any community across the country, Bogosian said.

“I’ve been in the field for over 20 years, and I’ve seen it in urban areas, rural areas, just about anywhere,” she said.

State and federal agencies in 2022 investigated an outbreak of parvo that killed at least 30 mostly unvaccinated dogs in one Michigan county.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

2 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

2 hours ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

2 hours ago

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump stand as they pre...

Associated Press

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks as US president warns ‘no guarantees’ fragile peace in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce against Hamas militants in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end. Trump is guarded […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom a...

Associated Press

California Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants and protect state policies from Trump plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic-dominated Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding Monday to defend the state’s progressive policies against challenges by the Trump administration. The legislation sets aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another $25 million for legal groups to […]

6 hours ago

Dogs sit and stay to get vaccinated against parvovirus at San Francisco free clinic