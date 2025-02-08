Close
NATIONAL & US NEWS

Drug lord’s son-in-law pleads guilty in border price-fixing scheme

Feb 8, 2025, 3:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


McALLEN, Texas (AP) — The son-in-law of a Mexican drug lord pleaded guilty this week to a scheme that used violence and threats to fix prices and control the transnational used-car market at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Carlos Favian Martinez, son-in-law to former Gulf Cartel drug lord, Osiel Cárdenas Guillén, entered a guilty plea before a federal court in Houston to charges including conspiracy to fix prices, monopolizing, interfering with commerce by extortion and money laundering. Nine others were also indicted in November 2022 for their participation.

Prosecutors alleged the eleven-year scheme started in 2011 and involved fixing prices of forwarding agency services operating in Los Indios, Texas, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Brownsville. The port of entry is used by thousands of migrants every year who buy used vehicles in the U.S. and drive them back to Central America through the U.S.-Mexico border.

The indictment and court testimony highlighted beatings, kidnappings and fatal shootings that were part of the conspiracy between the defendants who used brutal force against several people who charged less for their services or who were noncompliant with the extortion tax.

Martinez’s relationship to Osiel Cárdenas Guillén was discussed during a detention hearing held in July 2023 when a federal agent said Martinez spoke of his relationships across the border in Matamoros and Reynosa during a kidnapping. The agent said Martinez married the daughter of the drug lord, Guillén, a 57-year-old native of the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, who started a violent brand of cartel violence through the formation of the Zetas.

On Thursday, Martinez entered a guilty plea as first reported by local media. The plea agreement outlined an 11-year imprisonment term, though a sentencing hearing is scheduled in May.

“After two years of litigation we were able to arrive at a mutual agreement that calls for a sentence of eleven years,” Kent A. Schaffer, an attorney representing Martinez, said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Mr. Martinez has been incarcerated since his arrest over two years ago and sees this resolution as one that will get him back home as soon as possible.”

Martinez’s father-in-law was recently sent back to Mexico after serving a portion of his sentence in the U.S. The former drug lord is facing drug, organized crime and money-laundering charges in Mexico.

