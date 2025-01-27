Earthquake rattles houses in Maine and is felt hundreds of miles away

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) — A 3.8-magnitude earthquake centered near the Maine coast rattled houses in northern New England on Monday and was felt by surprised residents of states hundreds of miles away.

The earthquake took place at about 10:22 a.m. on Monday and was centered about six miles (10 kilometers) southeast of York Harbor in southern Maine, the United States Geological Survey reported. It was reported at a depth of about eight miles (13 kilometers) the survey said.

Officials reported that the earthquake could be felt in every state in New England, and some individuals as far away as Pennsylvania reported feeling shaking. In southern Maine, many residents reported feeling houses and buildings shake as the surprising earthquake interrupted a sunny winter morning.