Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Elon Musk creates confusion about IRS’ Direct File — but the free tax program is still available

Feb 3, 2025, 5:59 PM

Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20...

Elon Musk speaks at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk posted Monday on his social media site that he had “deleted” 18F, a government agency that worked on technology projects such as the IRS’ Direct File program. This led to some confusion about whether Direct File is still available to taxpayers, but the free filing program is still available, at least for the coming tax season.

While Musk’s tweet may have intimated that the group of workers had been eliminated, an individual with knowledge of the IRS workforce said the Direct File program was still accepting tax returns. The individual spoke anonymously with The Associated Press because they were not authorized to talk to the press.

As of Monday evening, 18F’s website was still operational, as was the Direct File website. But the digital services agency’s X account was deleted.

The IRS announced last year that it will make the free electronic tax return filing system permanent and asked all 50 states and the District of Columbia to help taxpayers file their returns through the program in 2025.

The Direct File trial began in March 2024. But the IRS has face intense blowback to Direct File from private tax preparation companies that have made billions from charging people to use their software and have spent millions lobbying Congress. The average American typically spends about $140 preparing their returns each year.

Commercial tax prep companies that have lobbied against development of the free file program say free file options already exist.

Several organizations, including private tax firms, offer free online tax preparation assistance to taxpayers under certain income limits. Fillable forms are available online on the IRS website, but they are complicated and taxpayers still have to calculate their tax liability.

Last May the IRS announced it would make the Direct File program permanent. It is now available in 25 states, up from 12 states that were part of last year’s pilot program.

The program allows people in some states with very simple W-2s to calculate and submit their returns directly to the IRS. Those using the pilot program in 2024 claimed more than $90 million in refunds, the IRS said in October.

During his confirmation hearing Jan. 16, Scott Bessent, now treasury secretary, committed to maintaining the Direct File program at least for the 2025 tax season, which began Jan. 27.

Musk was responding to a post by an X user who called 18F “far left” and mused that Direct File “puts the government in charge” of preparing people’s taxes.

“That group has been deleted,” Musk wrote.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic argues for a call in the first half of an NBA basketball game ag...

Associated Press

Altitude Sports, Comcast end long-running dispute to televise Nuggets and Avalanche games

DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVPs Nikola Jokic and Nathan MacKinnon can be seen on television again by a majority of Colorado fans after Altitude Sports ended a long-running dispute with Comcast, the region’s largest cable provider. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE), the owner of Altitude Sports, and Comcast announced Tuesday that Altitude has returned to […]

5 minutes ago

In this image captured from video released the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observator...

Associated Press

Hawaii volcano produces tall lava fountaining in latest episode of Kilauea eruption

HONOLULU (AP) — A fountain of lava was spewing from a Hawaii volcano Tuesday in the latest episode of an eruption that has paused and resumed. Fountains from a vent of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island grew to more than 250 feet (76.2 meters) high Monday night, according to the latest status report […]

27 minutes ago

FILE - A menorah stands outside the entrance to Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N...

Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to federal charges for firing gun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday for firing a shotgun outside an upstate New York synagogue during the early months of the Israel-Hamas war. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested in December 2023 after shots were fired outside Temple Israel of Albany. The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen said “Free Palestine” when […]

30 minutes ago

President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb....

Associated Press

Families and doctors sue over Trump’s order to halt funding for gender-affirming care

A group of families with transgender children filed a lawsuit Tuesday over President Donald Trump’s executive order to halt federal support for gender-affirming health care for transgender people under age 19. PFLAG, a national group for family of LGBTQ+ people; and GLMA, a doctors organization, are also plaintiffs in the court challenge in U.S. District […]

30 minutes ago

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White Hou...

Associated Press

Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. Trump’s trip to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles was confirmed Tuesday by a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the president’s plans and spoke on condition of anonymity. It […]

43 minutes ago

Doug Collins, President Donald Trump's pick to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans' Affairs,...

Associated Press

Doug Collins confirmed as veterans affairs secretary as Trump Cabinet takes shape

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Doug Collins as secretary of veterans affairs, putting the former congressman and Iraq War veteran at the helm of a department that provides crucial care to America’s veterans. Collins, a former Air Force chaplain, was confirmed on a 77-23 vote, becoming the latest addition to President […]

48 minutes ago

Elon Musk creates confusion about IRS’ Direct File — but the free tax program is still available