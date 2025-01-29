Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-fire chief in New York City pleads guilty in corruption scandal

Jan 29, 2025, 11:22 AM

FILE - This combo of Feb. 7, 2023 images provided by the Fire Department of the City of New York, s...

FILE - This combo of Feb. 7, 2023 images provided by the Fire Department of the City of New York, shows Brian Cordasco, left, and Anthony Saccavino, two former NYFD chiefs arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to provide preferential treatment in the department's fire prevention bureau. (Fire Department of the City of New York via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Fire Department of the City of New York via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City Fire Department chief pleaded guilty Wednesday to a conspiracy charge, admitting that he and others agreed to accept $190,000 in bribes to speed up safety inspections for customers of a former city firefighter.

Anthony Saccavino, who at the time of the crimes headed the department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention, entered the plea in Manhattan federal court, where sentencing was set for May 14.

When Saccavino was charged in September, he was arrested along with Brian Cordasco, another former city fire chief who pleaded guilty in October to a conspiracy charge. Cordasco will be sentenced in March.

The arrests came amid multiple federal corruption probes of members of the administration of Mayor Eric Adams, although the prosecution of Cordasco was not believed to be related to those investigations.

Adams, a Democrat, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he accepted about $100,000 of free or deeply discounted international flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment in return for illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and members of the Turkish business community.

The Bureau of Fire Prevention is responsible for regulating the installation of fire safety and suppression systems throughout New York City and ensuring fire safety regulations are obeyed.

A plea agreement signed with the government recommended Saccavino serve five years in prison.

It also called for Saccavino to give up the $57,000 in bribes he received before the scheme was discovered. Authorities said Saccavino carried out the scheme from 2021 to 2023.

Authorities said Saccavino lied to his subordinates in the department to justify rushing improper requests to expedite inspections.

In a statement, Saccavino attorney Joseph Caldarera said his client “made a difficult decision to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge, prioritizing his family’s well-being.”

“He respects the judicial process and believes this course of action is in the best interest of his loved ones,” Caldarera said.

