Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FACT FOCUS: No evidence that $50 million was designated by the US to buy condoms for Hamas

Jan 29, 2025, 3:26 PM

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White Hous...

President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Laken Riley Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


During a signing ceremony Wednesday for the Laken Riley Act, President Donald Trump claimed that his administration had “identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas.”

Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, made a similar claim on Tuesday during her debut press briefing, stating that the Department of Government Efficiency and the Office of Management and Budget “found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza.” She called the alleged aid “a preposterous waste of taxpayer money.” But there’s no credible evidence to support these claims.

Here’s a closer look at the facts:

CLAIM: The Trump administration stopped $50 million from being sent to the Gaza Strip to buy condoms for Hamas.

THE FACTS: Trump and his spokesperson appeared to be referring to a grant or grants that USAID awarded to a group called the International Medical Corps worth $102.2 million to provide medical and trauma services in Gaza. The State Department earlier Wednesday described this as an example of “egregious funding” not aligned with American interests or the president’s policies.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce similarly wrote Tuesday on X that the agency had “prevented $102 million in unjustified funding to a contractor in Gaza, including money for contraception” thanks to a pause in foreign assistance.

Officials said the Trump administration stopped two $50 million buckets of “aid” for Gaza via the International Medical Corps, which included: family planning programming including emergency contraception; sexual healthcare including prevention and management of sexually transmitted infections (STIs); and adolescent sexual and reproductive health.

The $100 million for these programs included contraceptives, officials said, adding that condoms have traditionally always been used for family planning in developing countries by USAID.

According to the IMC, “No US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms, nor provide family-planning services.”

The IMC said in a press release that it has received $68,078,508 from USAID to support its operations in Gaza since October 7, 2023. They said the resources were used to operate two large field hospitals currently located in central Gaza—one in Deir Al Balah and one in Al Zawaida — offering a combined total capacity of more than 250 beds, including 20 in the emergency room and 170 in the surgical department. These facilities have provided around-the-clock medical care to about 33,000 civilians per month.

The IMC said that since January 2024 it has provided healthcare to more than 383,000 civilians who had no other access to services or treatment, including performing about 11,000 surgeries. According to statistics provided by the IMC, they also assisted in the delivery of some 5,000 babies, screened 111,000 people for malnutrition, treated 2,767 for acute malnutrition and distributed micronutrient supplements to 36,000 people.

Refugees International President Jeremy Konyndyk, who oversaw USAID’s COVID-19 assistance portfolio for the Biden administration, refuted Trump and Leavitt’s claims Wednesday on X.

“USAID procures condoms for around $0.05 apiece,” he wrote. “$50m would be ONE BILLION condoms. What’s going on here is NOT a billion condoms for Gaza. What’s going on is that the bros at DOGE apparently can’t read govt spreadsheets.”

USAID’s financial year 2023 report on contraceptive and condom shipments, the most recent data available, notes that only one Middle Eastern country — Jordan — received a small shipment of injectables and oral contraceptives valued at $45,680 for government programs only. This was USAID’s first shipment to the Middle East since financial year 2019.

USAID reports from the first three-quarters of 2024 show the only family planning programs funded by the agency in the Middle East were in Jordan and Yemen.

___

Associated Press writers Ellen Knickmeyer and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.

National News

Associated Press

Midair collision kills 67 people in the deadliest US air disaster in almost a quarter century

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A midair collision between an Army helicopter and a jetliner killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft, officials said, as they scrutinized the actions of the military pilot in the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century. At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of […]

8 minutes ago

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in the Vice P...

Associated Press

US aid agency is in upheaval during foreign assistance freeze and staff departures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump administration changes have upended the U.S. agency charged with providing humanitarian aid to countries overseas, with dozens of senior officials put on leave, thousands of contractors laid off, and a sweeping freeze imposed on billions of dollars in foreign assistance. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the pause on foreign assistance […]

13 minutes ago

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a press conference at Ron...

Associated Press

What to know about the NTSB and the investigation into the DC plane cash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people brought renewed focus on the federal agency charged with investigating aviation disasters. National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Hommendy described the investigation into the crash Wednesday night as an “all-hands-on-deck event” for the […]

15 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took ...

Associated Press

Crews in midair crash included 2nd-generation pilot and flight attendant ‘full of life’

ATLANTA (AP) — Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college. “You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying,” said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Gunnar Kaasen and with his dog Balto, the heroic dogsled team leader, sit for a portrait in ...

Associated Press

Mushers and dogs braved a horrific Alaska winter to deliver lifesaving serum 100 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Gold Rush town of Nome faced a bleak winter. It was hundreds of miles from anywhere, cut off by the frozen sea and unrelenting blizzards, and under siege from a contagious disease known as the “strangling angel” for the way it suffocated children. Now, 100 years later, Nome is […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tour boat captain gets prison after boat capsizes off NYC, killing woman and child

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain of an unauthorized tour boat that capsized in the Hudson River, killing a woman and a 7-year-old child, was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison, prosecutors said. Richard Cruz, 33, pleaded guilty in October to a misconduct and neglect charge specific to boating. Court papers show he admitted […]

4 hours ago

FACT FOCUS: No evidence that $50 million was designated by the US to buy condoms for Hamas