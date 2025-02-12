Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Former longtime Illinois legislative leader Michael Madigan is convicted in corruption trial

Feb 12, 2025, 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:36 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago Democrat who once set much of Illinois’ political agenda as the longest-serving legislative leader in U.S. history was convicted of some charges Wednesday in a mixed verdict in his high-profile corruption trial.

Jurors convicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan 10 counts and acquitted him of seven, but could not reach a decision on six counts. They returned the verdict after deliberating more than 10 days in a bribery case that led to the downfall of a man who was nicknamed the “Velvet Hammer” for his forceful yet quiet leadership style.

The backbone of federal prosecutors’ case was hours of videos and phone calls secretly recorded by a onetime Chicago alderman turned FBI informant. But the most surprising moment was when the normally private Madigan took the stand himself, strongly denying all wrongdoing.

“When people asked me for help, if possible, I tried to help them,” he testified.

Madigan, who was speaker for more than three decades and once led the Democratic Party of Illinois, was charged in a 23-count indictment with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion.

Among multiple schemes, he was accused of using his influence to pass legislation favorable to utility companies that doled out kickbacks, jobs and contracts to his loyalists. An attorney, Madigan was also accused of benefiting from private work that was illegally steered to his law firm.

“Time and again, Madigan abused the tremendous power he wielded,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Schwartz during closing arguments.

The trial, which began in October, featured more than 60 witnesses, including a congresswoman, business leaders and former state legislators. Prosecutors presented photographs, transcripts and recordings on alleged schemes. For instance, he allegedly tried to have state-owned land in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood transferred to the city for development and expected developers of a hotel project to hire his tax firm.

The trial was also a glimpse into how Madigan, who famously didn’t use a cellphone or email, operated behind closed doors. The lines between his roles were often blurred. Madigan, who represented a district near Midway International Airport on Chicago’s southwest side, often had meetings at his downtown law office, whether they were for political or legal work. Elected officials or his political advisers met alongside business contacts. Even in meetings about tax work, he was called “the speaker,” the recordings show.

On the stand, Madigan cast himself as a devoted public servant with a tough upbringing in a working-class Chicago neighborhood. But federal prosecutors on cross-examination, sometimes in tense exchanges, probed about his comments on the secret recordings, including one where he chuckled that some of his loyalists “made out like bandits.”

Madigan, 82, left political office in 2021 while under investigation and was indicted the following year.

During the trial, he watched the proceedings intently, taking notes on a legal pad. Several of his family members attended, including his daughter, Lisa Madigan, who served four terms as Illinois attorney general. She declined to seek reelection in 2018.

First elected to the Legislature in 1970, Michael Madigan was the Illinois House speaker from 1983 to 2021, except for two years when Republicans were in control. He decided which legislation would be voted on, oversaw political mapmaking and controlled several campaign funds.

Standing trial alongside Madigan was longtime confidant Michael McClain, who prosecutors called Madigan’s “mouthpiece.” Jurors were deadlocked on all of the charges McClain faced. The onetime state legislator and former lobbyist also stood trial last year in a related case and was convicted with three others of a bribery conspiracy involving ComEd, the state’s largest utility company.

