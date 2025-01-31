Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Jan 31, 2025, 4:39 PM | Updated: Feb 1, 2025, 8:20 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Kirsten Hillman, Canadian ambassador to the U.S.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va.; Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D–Ariz.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows