Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hawaii volcano produces tall lava fountaining in latest episode of Kilauea eruption

Feb 4, 2025, 10:32 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm

In this image captured from video released the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observator...

In this image captured from video released the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, a webcam shows lava fountaining from Kilauea volcano within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, Feb. 4. 2025. (USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A fountain of lava was spewing from a Hawaii volcano Tuesday in the latest episode of an eruption that has paused and resumed.

Fountains from a vent of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island grew to more than 250 feet (76.2 meters) high Monday night, according to the latest status report from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

On Tuesday morning, a webcam showed vigorous streams of red lava.

The eruption began Dec. 23 in a crater at the summit of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

This marks the eruption’s eighth episode. Small, sporadic spatter fountains began Sunday, which grew more intense, the observatory said. The fountains grew from 50 feet (15.24 meters) high to 250 feet (76.2 meters) high in an hour on Monday night.

The eruption is happening within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park without posing a threat to homes or infrastructure.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - This undated photo provided by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts in Dec...

Associated Press

Legal challenge over extremely close North Carolina election stays in state court for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An appeals court agreed Tuesday that a federal trial judge acted properly last month in declining to rule on the eligibility of tens of thousands of voters last fall in an unresolved North Carolina Supreme Court election and return it to state court. But the panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit […]

42 minutes ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Associated Press

Fast fashion, laptops and toys are likely to cost more due to US tariffs on Chinese imports

A sweeping new U.S. tariff on products made in China is expected to increase the Fonto co for a wide array of products, from the ultra-cheap apparel sold on online shopping platforms to toys and electronic devices such as computers and cellphones. An additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods took effect Tuesday, a day […]

43 minutes ago

FILE- The undated file photo shows the Upper Gulch section of the Escalante Canyons within Utah's G...

Associated Press

Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

WASHINGTON (AP) — As part of the Trump administration’s push to expand U.S. energy production, federal officials will review and consider redrawing the boundaries of national monuments created under previous presidents to protect unique landscapes and cultural resources. The review — laid out in a Monday order from new Interior Secretary Doug Burgum — is […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

In Trump’s quest to close the Education Department, Congress and his own agenda may get in the way

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to gut the U.S. Education Department to the full extent of his power, directing his administration to slash spending while pressuring employees to quit. Yet his promise to close the department is colliding with another reality: Most of its spending — and its very existence — is […]

1 hour ago

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general...

Associated Press

Senate vote on Pam Bondi as US attorney general could put Trump ally at Justice Department’s helm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate was heading towards a confirmation vote for Pam Bondi as U.S. attorney general Tuesday evening, potentially putting a longtime ally of Donald Trump at the helm of a Justice Department that has already been rattled by the firings of career employees seen as disloyal to the Republican president. Bondi, a […]

1 hour ago

Elon Musk listens as President Donald Trump speaks after taking the oath of office at the 60th Pres...

Associated Press

Treasury tells Congress that DOGE had ‘Read Only’ access to payment systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Treasury Department official wrote a letter Tuesday to federal lawmakers saying that a tech executive working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency will have “read-only access” to the government’s payment system. The official sent the letter out of concerns from members of Congress that DOGE’s involvement with the payment system […]

2 hours ago

Hawaii volcano produces tall lava fountaining in latest episode of Kilauea eruption