Head of agency that protects whistleblowers sues Trump over firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the federal agency that seeks to protect whistleblowers has filed a lawsuit saying he was illegally fired by President Donald Trump.

The termination of Hampton Dellinger at the Office of Special Counsel comes as Trump’s Republican administration is engaged in a massive overhaul of the federal government, testing the limits of well-established civil service protections by moving to dismantle federal agencies and push out staffers.

Dellinger was informed of his firing in an email Friday from the White House personnel director, who said he was writing on behalf of the president.

Dellinger notes in his lawsuit filed Monday in Washington federal court that the special counsel can be removed “only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”