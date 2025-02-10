Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL & US NEWS

Hegseth renames North Carolina military base Fort Roland L. Bragg

Feb 10, 2025, 7:41 PM | Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 11:20 am

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, responds to reporters' questions before the start of a meeting w...

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, responds to reporters' questions before the start of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed an order Monday restoring the name of a storied special operations forces base back to Fort Bragg. The North Carolina base was renamed Fort Liberty in 2023 as part of a national effort under the Biden administration to remove names that honored Confederate leaders.

The base’s original namesake, Gen. Braxton Bragg, was a Confederate general from Warrenton, North Carolina, who was known for owning slaves and losing key Civil War battles, contributing to the Confederacy’s downfall.

But the Pentagon spokesman said Hegseth was renaming the base to honor Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, who he said was a World War II hero who earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his exceptional courage during the Battle of the Bulge.

“This change underscores the installation’s legacy of recognizing those who have demonstrated extraordinary service and sacrifice for the nation,” spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement.

The choice of the World War II private first class got around a law prohibiting the military from naming a base after a Confederate leader.

In a video he posted on X announcing that he was renaming the base, Hegseth said: “That’s right. Bragg is back!”

In reality, the base had still been widely known as Bragg, the new name having not really taken hold. On Hegseth’s first official day as defense secretary he made a point of calling it Fort Bragg in his first exchange with reporters.

National & US News

FILE - A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empt...

Associated Press

Ex-FEMA worker who directed staff to avoid homes with Trump signs violated Hatch Act, agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is seeking disciplinary action against former Federal Emergency Management Agency worker who directed workers helping hurricane survivors to yard signs supporting President Donald Trump, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The complaint with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board was filed by the Office of Special Counsel, whose leader […]

20 minutes ago

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh Count...

Associated Press

Senator’s son pleads guilty in hospital crash that preceded chase leading to ND deputy’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a crash out of a North Dakota hospital’s ambulance bay that preceded a chase and collision resulting in the death of a sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer, who turns 44 Wednesday, pleaded guilty to felony charges […]

27 minutes ago

The gravestone of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg is seen Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nobleboro, Maine. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fort Bragg has its old name back, this time with a Yankee twist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Is it an honor or a cynical end run? When it comes to the former — and apparently future — Fort Bragg, that’s in the eye of the beholder. North Carolina state Rep. John Blust, a Greensboro Republican who served as an enlisted soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division at the […]

27 minutes ago

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez gavels in a special legislative session on immigration at the st...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers work to settle DeSantis rift as they open a new session on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Tuesday took a major step toward settling a weekslong standoff between term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who control the Statehouse, as they gaveled in another special session on immigration aimed at leveraging state and local resources to carry out President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda. […]

34 minutes ago

Sexual assault survivor Marcus Walker wipes his face as he listens to attorney Jerome Block speakin...

Associated Press

Survivors of child abuse at Illinois youth detention centers file more lawsuits in hopes of change

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Walker said the sexual abuse he experienced two decades ago as a teenager at an Illinois youth detention facility has haunted his life. After a staff member gave him drugs and sexually abused him, he joined a gang hoping it would protect him. It didn’t. For years the now 37-year-old suffered […]

36 minutes ago

FILE - Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source i...

Associated Press

FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI on Tuesday said it discovered 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to release thousands of files. The FBI said it’s working to transfer the records to the National Archives […]

52 minutes ago

Hegseth renames North Carolina military base Fort Roland L. Bragg