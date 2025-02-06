Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Honeywell, one of the few remaining US industrial conglomerates, will split into three companies

Feb 6, 2025, 3:31 AM | Updated: 3:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Honeywell, one of the last remaining U.S. industrial conglomerates, will split into three independent companies, following in the footsteps of manufacturing giants like General Electric and Alcoa.

The North Carolina company said Thursday that it will split off its automation and aerospace technologies businesses.

There will now be three publicly listed companies including a previously announced plan to spin off its advanced materials business.

The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago...

Associated Press

Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on `sanctuary’ cities

CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that ‘sanctuary’ laws in the nation’s third-largest city “thwart” federal efforts to enforce immigration laws. The lawsuit, which also names the state of Illinois, is the latest effort to crack down on places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police. It […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands of Denver-area King Soopers grocery store workers go on strike

Some 10,000 grocery store workers across the greater Denver area went on strike Thursday, claiming unfair and illegal negotiating practices by King Soopers while their union has been negotiating a new contract with the store chain. Striking workers at 77 King Soopers stores in Denver and its suburbs, plus those in nearby Boulder and Louisville, […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire skiers are lowered from a lift by rope after a mechanical problem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — More than 60 passengers were successfully evacuated from a New Hampshire ski lift after a mechanical failure that came just four days after a chair at a different resort detached and fell. Sixty-four passengers on the Peabody Express Quad at Cannon Mountain were lowered by rope over the course of about […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The White House is seen, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)Credit: ...

Associated Press

Trump meets with congressional Republicans as GOP lawmakers argue over tax and spending cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting privately with congressional Republicans at the White House on Thursday as his allies on Capitol Hill are arguing with themselves over the size, scope and details of his “big, beautiful bill” to cut taxes, regulations and government spending. The House and Senate GOP leaders are looking to […]

1 hour ago

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears for an interview with FOX Business Network's Larry Kudlow ...

Associated Press

US sanctions network that helps ship Iranian oil to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on a network of more than a dozen people and firms that are accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned more than dozen people and companies in China, […]

1 hour ago

Workers with Southern California Edison remove a utility pole damaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena...

Associated Press

Utility says its equipment likely started a small blaze that erupted during January’s LA firestorm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California utility said Thursday that its equipment likely sparked a wildfire in Los Angeles that broke out the same day as two massive blazes in the area killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The admission by Southern California Edison over its likely role in the Hurst […]

2 hours ago

Honeywell, one of the few remaining US industrial conglomerates, will split into three companies