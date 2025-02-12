Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

House Republicans unveil blueprint to extend $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and lift the debt ceiling

Feb 12, 2025, 10:05 AM

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., arrives to talk to reporters after a closed-door meeting ...

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., arrives to talk to reporters after a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans to find agreement on a spending bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. The current stopgap measure lasts through March 14. After that, without congressional action, there would be a partial government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans released a budget plan Wednesday that sets the stage for advancing many of President Donald Trump’s top domestic priorities, providing for up to $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $4 trillion increase in the debt limit so that the U.S. can continue financing its bills.

The budget plan also directs a variety of House committees to cut spending by at least $1.5 trillion while stating that the goal is to reduce spending by $2 trillion over 10 years.

The blueprint represents a first step in a lengthy legislative process that would allow Republicans to pass some of their top priorities in a simple majority vote. The House Budget Committee is expected to hold votes on the plan on Thursday. House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted it would easily advance out of committee.

“Then, we’ll work with everybody over the week to make sure they are on board,” Johnson said.

Johnson has set an ambitious schedule for moving the resolution and subsequent legislation, but tensions remain within the Republican conference about the scope of the proposed tax and spending cuts. Some want more in tax cuts than what is in the blueprint while others want steeper spending cuts.

“There’ll be a lot of negotiations back and forth,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to this, but our objective is to fulfill all the president’s campaign promises and the full agenda, so we have time to do that.”

Budget resolutions are often considered statements of priorities. But the 45-page plan is more than just a policy blueprint as it provides specific directions to House committees to rearrange the federal money flow. GOP leaders are eyeing cuts to social services, and particularly Medicaid, as they seek massive savings.

The Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles health care spending, is asked to cut $880 billion over the decade, while the Education and Workforce committee is asked to reduce spending by $330 billion. The Agriculture committee is asked to save $230 billion, while the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is asked to find at least $10 billion in cuts through 2034.

Even as some programs would be cut, money would be shifted to other Trump priorities, including a $100 billion boost in defense spending over the next decade through the Armed Services Committee and an additional $90 billion for the Homeland Security Department, which is carrying out Trump’s massive immigration deportation.

As House Republicans press ahead, Senate Republicans are pursuing a narrower effort focused on boosting border security and defense spending.

Republicans have been debating since last year whether to enact the bulk of Trump’s agenda in one or two pieces of legislation. The Senate is moving on a two-bill track, while the House is moving on a one-bill track. It’s unclear which side will win out in the end.

The Senate Budget Committee began work on the narrower budget plan on Wednesday. It would allow $175 billion to be spent on border security, $150 billion for defense and $20 billion for the Coast Guard. Their budget would not include an extension of tax cuts, leaving that to be dealt with in a second bill later this year.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the committee’s chair, said in selling the blueprint to other lawmakers that a majority of American supports deporting immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, but that Immigration and Customs Enforcement was running out of funding. He said more agents and detention space will be needed to allow for the deportation effort.

“We need to move on this issue,” said the South Carolina Republican.

Sen. Jeff Merkley, the top Democrat on the committee, said the GOP effort would in the end drive the nation deeper into debt through massive tax cuts that he said primarily benefit the wealthy. He said it’s a trend that has occurred repeatedly with Republicans in the White House.

“We are seeing a replay of the charade one more time,” the Oregon senator said. “The trickle down never trickles down.”

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

3 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

4 hours ago

House Republicans unveil blueprint to extend $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and lift the debt ceiling