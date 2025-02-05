Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

In bid for Davos-like gathering, Semafor plans to bring at least 200 CEOs to Washington conference

Feb 5, 2025, 7:34 AM

This undated image provided by Semafor shows a event-social card for Semafor's 2025 World Economy S...

This undated image provided by Semafor shows a event-social card for Semafor's 2025 World Economy Summit. (Semafor via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Semafor via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The media company Semafor is planning a Washington economic conference for global CEOs this April that it hopes will rival the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for influence.

Semafor said Wednesday that more than 200 CEOs have already committed to attend the event, now in its third year, representing an explosion of interest it credits in large part to curiosity about the policies of President Donald Trump.

“It is really turning into what will be the closest thing to what Davos has accomplished in Switzerland,” said Justin B. Smith, co-founder and CEO of Semafor. The conference is scheduled for April 23-25.

The event illustrates the growing importance of special events for media companies, a focus of Semafor’s leaders since the company started earlier this decade.

A similar Washington conference two years ago brought together about 50 CEOs, and leadership attendance expanded to about 75 in 2024. While that growth showed interest in monitoring regulatory efforts in Washington, there’s little doubt what has propelled the interest this year, Smith said.

“Trump’s election has added fuel to the project’s acceleration and growth,” Smith said.

Semafor hopes that Trump administration officials also attend, adding to the news value, but none have been booked yet, with the president’s team still staffing up. Semafor’s journalists will help lead a series of discussions on topics like global finance, energy, growth and the tech revolution.

With other finance leaders and spectators, Semafor is hoping for about 5,000 people to attend its conference. Leaders of Netflix, FedEx, Instacart, Mattel, United Airlines, Whole Foods and WeWork are among the confirmed attendees, the company said.

The event is co-chaired by David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group;, Henry Kravis, co-founder of KR; Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel; and former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

In bid for Davos-like gathering, Semafor plans to bring at least 200 CEOs to Washington conference