Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Inmate dragged backward across cell floor by a rope sues Washington state sheriff’s office

Jan 28, 2025, 4:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Black jail inmate who was slammed into bunkbeds, thrown facedown and then dragged backward across the concrete floor by a rope clipped to his handcuffed wrists is suing a Washington state sheriff’s office.

The lawsuit in federal court alleges deputies used excessive force during the 2021 encounter in the Clark County Jail, which was captured on three security cameras and left prisoner O’Neal Payne with what it described as cuts, bruises and emotional distress.

“Dragging a handcuffed Black man around the jail floor with a rope is inhumane and a vile abuse of power,” Payne’s lawyer Alicia LeDuc Montgomery said in a statement about the suit, which was filed last month in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Washington. “This lawsuit aims to shine a light on these cruel practices and demand accountability.”

The Clark County manager’s office — which assumed oversight of the jail from the sheriff’s office in 2023 — does not comment on pending litigation, spokesperson Joni McAnally, said in an email Monday.

At the time, then-Sheriff Chuck Atkins said his administration took the use of excessive force “very seriously and it will not be tolerated.”

“I viewed the video and was very troubled by what I observed,” Atkins said in a 2022 press release. He placed the most aggressive deputy, Robert Hanks, on administrative leave and asked prosecutors to look at the case for possible charges, followed by an internal affairs investigation.

The Vancouver City Attorney’s office declined to file charges and Hanks returned to work, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported in 2023. The sheriff’s office did not respond to emails asking whether Hanks faced any discipline or if he was available to comment on the civil rights lawsuit.

Payne, who was in custody on a commercial sex abuse charge, was being housed in the jail’s maximum-security unit due to his history of being uncooperative, according to the internal affairs report. He was listed as requiring a 3-to-1 deputy ratio due to his previous behavior. He subsequently was convicted in the case.

When deputies came in to collect meal containers, Payne was standing in the middle of the cell with his hands cuffed behind his back, according to audio-free security camera video. He took small steps backward and then stood passively as a deputy appeared to repeatedly point for him to move back.

Hanks lunged past the other deputy and pushed Payne into the bunkbeds, up against a wall and then back into the bunkbeds, face-first on the frame of the upper bunk this time, according to the suit. The three deputies then took him to the floor, face-down, footage showed.

Two other deputies brought in a red rope, the video shows. They attached one end to Payne’s handcuffs and ran the other through the slot in the door — the food port — and all of the deputies left the cell. As Payne started to get up off the floor, they yanked the rope, jerking him backward toward the door, and pulled his arms through the slot up to the armpits.

They then unclipped the rope and cuffs and left him alone. Payne was not offered medical care, the lawsuit said.

The sheriff’s office referred the case to the county prosecutor in March 2022, and the county referred it to the city attorney’s office because the allegation was a gross misdemeanor, according to Anna Klein, chief criminal deputy prosecuting attorney. The city attorney’s office did not file charges, saying it found insufficient evidence of a crime.

The sheriff’s internal affairs division found that department reports of the incident “lacked detail and did not appear to accurately reflect the amount of force seen in the video.” It also said the force appeared excessive and possibly criminal.

National News

FILE - President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters as he signs an executive orders in t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump sounds the same. His White House — so far — couldn’t be more different

NEW YORK (AP) — The marathon Q&A sessions are back, along with the cream Oval Office rug and the Diet Coke button on the Resolute Desk. So, too, are the late-night social media posts that ricochet across the globe and the barrage of executive orders. But in 10 days, Donald Trump has frozen federal spending […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King makes a statement and answers quest...

Associated Press

Georgia Republicans push to limit lawsuits. But would that keep insurance rates from rising?

ATLANTA (AP) — The pitch from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is simple: Putting limits on lawsuits will halt rising insurance costs. The reality, though, is more complicated. Changes could reduce liability insurance costs for businesses and commercial property owners. The evidence is mixed on whether it would drive large premium reductions for car and other […]

18 minutes ago

Stephen Zicari, an employee of Local Coho salmon fish farm in Auburn, N.Y., nets fish from one of t...

Associated Press

A food bank netted a huge haul of 13,000 fresh salmon. The catch? The fish were still alive

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York food bank was offered a huge donation of fresh fish this month — but it came with a catch. LocalCoho, a soon-to-close salmon farm in the small upstate city of Auburn, wanted to give 40,000 pounds (18,100 kilograms) of coho salmon to the Food Bank of Central New […]

20 minutes ago

Tony Lai, left, looks through the remains of his fire-ravaged beachfront property with his wife Eve...

Associated Press

FireAid, a benefit for LA wildfire relief, is almost here. Here’s how to watch and donate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some of the biggest names in music will come together Thursday for the FireAid benefit concert that is raising money for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief efforts. FireAid will take over two Inglewood, California, venues — the the Kia Forum starting at 6:00pm PST and the Intuit Dome starting at 7:30pm PST. […]

23 minutes ago

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

2 hours ago

Inmate dragged backward across cell floor by a rope sues Washington state sheriff’s office