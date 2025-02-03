Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Investigator says fatal shooting by Connecticut police was ‘questionable,’ but declines to prosecute

Feb 3, 2025, 1:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police officers who shot a man to death last year may not have been justified and their tactics were flawed, but there wasn’t enough evidence to bring criminal charges, the state’s inspector general said in a report released Monday.

Three Bridgeport officers opened fire on Jonathan Bell in Ansonia, Connecticut, on Feb. 4, 2024, after a high-speed car chase that ended when Bell crashed into a house. The officers, who were told by a confidential informant that Bell had a gun, said Bell ignored their commands and made a sudden movement that made them believe he was reaching for a weapon — forcing them to defend themselves.

Bell turned out to be unarmed, the report says. Police said they found pellet guns that looked like real firearms in the car, as well as knives, but none of them was within reach of Bell at the time, the report says.

Inspector General Robert Devlin concluded that officers should have ended the chase because it was too dangerous, they failed to take steps to de-escalate the situation after the crash and their decision to open fire when Bell made the sudden movement was questionable.

“The evidence does not, however, meet the legal standard to prove an unjustified shooting,” Devlin wrote. But he added, “There should, however, be consequences to the litany of substandard police work documented in this report. In this regard, I have confidence that the command staff of the Bridgeport Police Department and its Internal Affairs Division will take appropriate action.”

A Bridgeport police spokesperson said Monday that Chief Roderick Porter and other department officials were reviewing Devlin’s report.

“The Bridgeport Police Department continues to educate and provide training to our officers,” spokesperson Tiadora Josef said in an email. “We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Jonathan Mark Lewis Bell.”

National and US News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

2 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

2 hours ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

2 hours ago

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump stand as they pre...

Associated Press

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks as US president warns ‘no guarantees’ fragile peace in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce against Hamas militants in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end. Trump is guarded […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom a...

Associated Press

California Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants and protect state policies from Trump plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic-dominated Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding Monday to defend the state’s progressive policies against challenges by the Trump administration. The legislation sets aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another $25 million for legal groups to […]

6 hours ago

Investigator says fatal shooting by Connecticut police was ‘questionable,’ but declines to prosecute