Investigators blame 2023 Chicago train crash on high speed limit, brakes and slick tracks

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal investigators say a high speed limit, a disabled braking system and slippery tracks are to blame for a 2023 Chicago train crash that left dozens of people injured, according to a report released Wednesday.

A Chicago Transit Authority train heading toward downtown crashed into a slow-moving snow plow that was on the rails on Nov. 16, 2023. Thirty-eight people were hurt, including the train’s operator.

A National Transportation Safety Board report concluded three factors were behind the crash. An “aggressive” speed limit and the CTA’s decision to disable an automatic track brake application delayed response time. It also noted fallen leaves and a “a black gel-like” material on the rails created slippery conditions.

“This substance made the rails slippery and likely aggravated the wheel slide, reducing the train’s braking performance and contributing to the severity of the collision,” the report said.

Investigators previously noted the driver had alcohol in his system but said that wasn’t a factor in the crash. According to Wednesday’s report, the train driver responded “quickly and appropriately.”

The CTA did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.