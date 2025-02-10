Judge finds Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge found Monday that the Trump administration hasn’t fully followed his order to unfreeze federal spending and ordered the White House to release all money.

U.S. District Court Judge John McConnell found there’s evidence that some federal grants and loans are still not going out to the recipients and ordered that the cash be released.

McConnell earlier ordered a halt to Trump administration plans for a sweeping freeze federal funding. The Republican administration has said the pause was necessary to ensure federal spending fits with the president’s agenda.

The order comes in a lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen states.