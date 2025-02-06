Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Man charged after pregnant woman dies in attempt to cross US-Canada border

Feb 6, 2025, 11:12 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — A man extradited from Canada was arraigned on human smuggling charges Thursday in the case of a 33-year-old pregnant woman found dead in a frigid northern New York river after she illegally crossed the border, according to federal authorities.

The body of Ana Vasquez-Flores of Mexico was found in the Great Chazy River just south of the Canadian border on Dec. 14, 2023, two days after her husband told U.S. border agents she had crossed illegally and was lost. Searchers found footprints in the snow leading to the river, where she drowned, according to federal authorities.

Vasquez-Flores’ death came amid a surge of people crossing into New York and New England from Canada. The incident became an example of the perils migrants face trekking through the wooded and often snowy landscape along the U.S.-Canada border.

Jhader Augusto Uribe-Tobar, 36, is accused by federal prosecutors of smuggling Vasquez-Flores into the United States for $2,500 and instructing her to wade through the river in the dark.

Uribe-Tobar pleaded not guilty to federal charges of alien smuggling and conspiracy to commit alien smuggling. He was detained pending a trial. Prosecutors say he is a citizen of Colombia and lives in Quebec, Canada.

“This tragedy highlights the dangers of illegal migration and how, as alleged, smugglers deliberately put people in harm’s way for profit,” U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman said in a prepared statement.

Uribe-Tobar’s federal public defender declined comment in an email.

National and US News from the Associated Press

AP journalist Reid G. Miller speaks on a phone while sitting barefoot in the mud in a U.N. compound...

Associated Press

Reid G. Miller, longtime AP international correspondent and editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Reid G. Miller, who traveled the planet as an intrepid international correspondent for The Associated Press and developed a reputation as a supportive editor and unswervingly loyal boss during the toughest of breaking-news moments, has died. He was 90. Miller died early Thursday in his sleep at his home in Sarasota, […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate t...

Associated Press

EV maker Scout Motors wants to sell directly to buyers but can’t do it in its home state

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors is making a massive bet in the electric SUV market with a carefully cultivated experience that will allow some customers to buy the company’s vehicle in minutes on an app and then use it to handle everything after from repairs to updates and upgrades. But without some help […]

6 hours ago

FILE — Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is back for a 149th year — and back at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since early 2020. It’s a happy homecoming for the United States’ most prestigious canine event, which moved to venues outside Manhattan in recent years because of […]

6 hours ago

Trains arrive and depart from a subway station in the Coney Island section of New York, Thursday, J...

Associated Press

Kids in New York keep dying while ‘subway surfing’ on top of trains. Can they be stopped?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ka’Von Wooden loved trains. The 15-year-old had an encyclopedic knowledge of New York City’s subway system and dreamed of becoming a train operator. Instead, on a December morning in 2022, Ka’Von died after he climbed to the roof of a moving J train in Brooklyn and then fell onto the tracks […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews search for missing Alaska plane with 10 onboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday evening in rural Alaska for an aircraft that went missing while carrying 10 people onboard. The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while en route from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety. Officials […]

6 hours ago

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., arrives to speak with reporters to discuss the Trump agen...

Associated Press

House GOP rushing to produce Trump’s big budget bill with tax cuts, program cuts and other promises

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are working overtime after a lengthy White House meeting to meet President Donald Trump’s demand for a big budget package that includes some $3 trillion in tax breaks, massive program cuts and a possible extension of the nation’s debt limit. Speaker Mike Johnson had GOP lawmakers working into the night […]

7 hours ago

Man charged after pregnant woman dies in attempt to cross US-Canada border