NATIONAL NEWS

Man charged with stabbing Vegas showgirls and tourists pleads guilty but mentally ill to murder

Jan 30, 2025, 12:44 PM

FILE - Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Oct. 6, 2022.

FILE - Police work at the scene where multiple people were stabbed in front of a Strip casino in Las Vegas, Oct. 6, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused in a series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six injured has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder and terrorism charges.

The victims included performers dressed as showgirls and tourists.

Yoni Barrios, 34, entered his pleas Thursday as part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid the death penalty, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Barrios also pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted murder and battery charges. He is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Scott Coffee, his attorney, said after the court hearing in Las Vegas that the plea agreement “recognizes what everybody in the system knew — that this was the result of mental illness that caused paranoia.”

Authorities say the unprovoked attack in October 2022 began when Barrios stabbed a group of performers dressed as showgirls near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel and casino, killing one of them. Barrios then ran down a sidewalk, attacking more people, according to police.

Just before the stabbings, police say Barrios had asked to take a photo with the performers. He was wearing a chef’s long-sleeved white jacket, said he was a chef, and removed a knife from a suitcase, according to police.

Some performers said he made them feel uncomfortable and one backed away.

Police wrote in an arrest report that “Barrios thought the women were laughing at him and making fun of his clothing.”

Barrios was arrested after a short chase. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

