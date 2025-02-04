Close
NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Man pleads guilty to federal charges for firing gun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York

Feb 4, 2025, 10:29 AM

FILE - A menorah stands outside the entrance to Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N...

FILE - A menorah stands outside the entrance to Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. A 28-year-old suspect was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside the Jewish temple on Friday, just hours before the start of Hanukkah. Officials said no one was injured and police they did not know the man's motive.(AP Photo/Maysoon Khan)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Maysoon Khan)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday for firing a shotgun outside an upstate New York synagogue during the early months of the Israel-Hamas war.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested in December 2023 after shots were fired outside Temple Israel of Albany. The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen said “Free Palestine” when officers arrested him and later told investigators that he felt affected by events in the Middle East, according to police officials and court filings.

The gunfire in New York’s capital city happened on the first night of Hanukkah and two months after the surprise incursion by Hamas triggered the war. No one was injured, but children attending preschool sheltered in place while police searched the area.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Alkhader, 29, pleaded guilty to obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, brandishing a firearm during the commission of that offense and conspiring to purchase a firearm unlawfully.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Alkhader with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — a charge authorities said was related to his admitted use of marijuana. He was later charged with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Alkhader was being held in the county jail, according to online records. Alkhader faces at least 7 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced June 6.

National and US News from the Associated Press

