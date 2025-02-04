Man pleads guilty to federal charges for firing gun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday for firing a shotgun outside an upstate New York synagogue during the early months of the Israel-Hamas war.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested in December 2023 after shots were fired outside Temple Israel of Albany. The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen said “Free Palestine” when officers arrested him and later told investigators that he felt affected by events in the Middle East, according to police officials and court filings.

The gunfire in New York’s capital city happened on the first night of Hanukkah and two months after the surprise incursion by Hamas triggered the war. No one was injured, but children attending preschool sheltered in place while police searched the area.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Alkhader, 29, pleaded guilty to obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, brandishing a firearm during the commission of that offense and conspiring to purchase a firearm unlawfully.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Alkhader with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — a charge authorities said was related to his admitted use of marijuana. He was later charged with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Alkhader was being held in the county jail, according to online records. Alkhader faces at least 7 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced June 6.