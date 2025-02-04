Close
Michael Jordan’s son was arrested in Florida on drug charge after SUV was stopped on railroad tracks

Feb 4, 2025, 2:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MAITLAND, Fla. (AP) — The 34-year-old son of NBA great Michael Jordan was arrested early Tuesday in central Florida on a misdemeanor drug charge after police officers found his car stuck on railroad tracks minutes before a commuter train was scheduled to pass, authorities said.

Marcus Jordan was charged with possession of cocaine, a second-degree misdemeanor, and resisting an officer without violence, also a misdemeanor, according to online court records.

Officers with the Maitland Police Department found Jordan’s Lamborghini sports utility vehicle immobile on railroad tracks in the suburb of Orlando, Florida, with a commuter train just 10 minutes away, because the vehicle’s tires were buried in dirt and rock from being spun repeatedly, according to an arrest report.

Officers learned that Jordan had just fled from a traffic stop in a neighboring county. They asked him to get out of the vehicle after smelling alcohol and noticing his slurred speech and confusion. They found a bag of what tested positive for cocaine in his pants, the arrest report said.

Jordan, a former University of Central Florida basketball player, refused to talk to reporters when he was released Tuesday from the Orange County Jail.

