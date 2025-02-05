Close
NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Michigan’s Arab American community offers muted response to Trump’s Gaza takeover plan

Feb 5, 2025, 2:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Residents of the largest Arab American community in the U.S. had plenty to say during the 2024 presidential campaign about the roiling politics in the Middle East. But after President Donald Trump’s stunning announcement on Tuesday that he wanted to remove Palestinians from Gaza and impose a U.S. takeover in the region, some leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, were treading far more cautiously.

“People are taking a deep breath. It’s too early to render a judgment. But definitely the past two or three weeks feel unbelievable,” said Imad Hamad, executive director of the Dearborn-based American Human Rights Council.

“Many people expressed that concern, that maybe it was a mistake to vote for President Trump,” Hamad added. “And now this is an eye-opener to take into consideration to the 2026 elections.”

So far, at least, no one has retreated from the blistering criticism of Democrats that some say cost Vice President Kamala Harris the crucial state of Michigan in November. But many are struggling to come to terms with the audacious plan Trump announced Tuesday to turn Gaza into what he described as the “Riviera of the Middle East,” possibly using U.S. troops.

Trump’s top diplomat and his main spokesperson on Wednesday walked back the idea that he wants the permanent relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, after American allies and even Republican lawmakers rebuffed his suggestion that the U.S. take “ownership” of the territory.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said he only sought to move roughly 1.8 million Gazans temporarily to allow for reconstruction. Even that proposal has drawn widespread criticism in the Arab world.

While no mass protests were planned in the Detroit area as of yet following Trump’s remarks, community leaders — many of whom refrained from endorsing Harris’ bid but also did not back Trump — were more forceful in their response.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who represents Dearborn and is the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, called Trump’s comments “fanatical bullsh—” and said “Palestinians aren’t going anywhere.” Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said Trump’s comments were “yet another chapter in the ongoing genocide.”

Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate in over two decades to win Dearborn, where Arab Americans make up close to half of the city’s 110,000 residents. His success came after he became the only major presidential candidate to visit the Detroit suburb on Nov. 1, and vowed at a local restaurant to bring “peace in the Middle East.”

Faye Nemer, founder of the Dearborn-based MENA (Middle Eastern North African) American Chamber of Commerce, was among those in the community that welcomed Trump to The Great Commoner on Nov. 1. Nemer said Wednesday that some of Trump’s comments relating to the Middle East have “been extremely, extremely concerning to the community.”

“He’s been in office for two weeks, and in those two weeks, he’s made some very extreme remarks,” she said.

Nemer added that she believes Trump’s comments may be a “negotiating tactic” and urged the president to continue working toward a two-state solution.

“He was very vocal that if that’s what the Palestinians want, that he would be in favor and supportive of those efforts. So, now we were just asking President Trump and his administration to remain committed to those ideals,” Nemer said.

Some have begun to distance themselves from Trump after his joint press conference Tuesday at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the event, Trump proposed that the U.S. take “ownership” in redeveloping the area into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Lebanese American Rola Makki, the Muslim vice chair for outreach of the Michigan Republican Party, said in a statement sent to The Associated Press that although she supported Trump in the last election, “I don’t agree with his recent stance on Gaza.”

“I believe the U.S. should take a more hands-off approach to the Middle East, focusing on diplomacy and avoiding further entanglement,” Makki said. “This was the approach President Trump took during his last presidency, and I think it was more effective.”

A group formerly known as Arab Americans for Trump, which played a key role in Trump’s voter outreach to the Arab American community — much of it in Dearborn — has rebranded as Arab Americans for Peace following Trump’s comments Tuesday. In a statement, the group said it takes “issue with the president’s suggestion of taking over Gaza” and criticized Trump for not meeting with “key Arab leaders, including the Palestinian president, to hear their views.”

Yet, some of Trump’s most vocal Arab American supporters on the campaign trail remained silent Wednesday.

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib and Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi — both Democratic mayors of Michigan cities with large Arab and Muslim populations who endorsed Trump and appeared on stage with him — did not respond to calls or text messages seeking comment.

___

