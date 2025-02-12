Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan’s new law resulted in no-gun orders for nearly 300 people

Feb 12, 2025, 3:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 300 people in Michigan were barred from possessing guns in 2024 under a new law that empowers courts to intervene if there’s evidence they could harm themselves or others, according to a report released Wednesday.

Michigan joined at least 20 states in passing a so-called red flag law, which allows police, health professionals, family members or roommates to ask local judges to ban someone from possessing guns for a year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and supporters said the law could help prevent mass shootings or domestic violence. It took effect on Feb. 13, 2024, the one-year anniversary of a shooting that killed three students and wounded five more at Michigan State University, and was part of a broader gun safety package passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

There were 391 complaints filed in 2024, the State Court Administrative Office said, resulting in 287 no-gun orders. Orders were denied in 84 cases. In 14, complaints were dismissed or orders were rescinded after a hearing, according to the report.

Someone barred from having guns can ask a judge to reconsider during the one-year period.

At least 31 people covered by a no-gun order were subsequently charged with crimes, though the charges weren’t related to complying with the order, the report said.

An Associated Press analysis in 2022 found that firearms were removed from people 15,049 times since 2020 in states with red flag laws, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents.

The 43-year-old Michigan State gunman, who killed himself away from campus, was described as a loner. Writings that were left behind suggested he had mental health problems.

Fifteen months earlier, in 2021, four students were killed by another student at Oxford High School in Michigan.

National News

Associated Press

California’s burn scars brace for flooding as freezing rain and snow head for Oregon

Officials in California distributed sandbags, prepositioned rescue swimmers and told residents to have their go-bags ready as the state prepares for an atmospheric river that could bring heavy rain, winds and flooding Thursday to areas ravaged by wildfires. Meanwhile, Portland coated its streets with 2,000 gallons of liquid anti-icer while officials in Oregon and Idaho […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Stateville Correctional Center, a historic but dilapidated prison set to close and a replace...

Associated Press

Illinois data shows inmates with violent records from shuttered prison sent to medium-security sites

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Among the approximately 400 inmates transferred when Illinois’ decrepit Stateville prison closed over the summer, 278 were convicted of murder and 100 more are serving time for other violent offenses. Yet, nearly four in five of the offenders formerly housed at the suburban Chicago lockup were not shipped to top-level maximum-security […]

2 hours ago

A snowy owl named Ghost eats a frozen rat at the Bird Treatment and Learning Center on Feb. 6, 2025...

Associated Press

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Do you believe your former paramour should never procreate? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic avenues for revenge this holiday — and raising […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A woman holds the hand of a sick relative lying on the floor of the overcrowded Lilongwe Cen...

Associated Press

This is what happens to the body when HIV drugs are stopped for millions of people

A generation has passed since the world saw the peak in AIDS-related deaths. Those deaths — agonizing, from diseases the body might otherwise fight off — sent loved ones into the streets, pressuring governments to act. The United States eventually did, creating PEPFAR, arguably the most successful foreign aid program in history. HIV, which causes […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Health and Human ...

Associated Press

Senate to vote on vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to become nation’s health secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent lawyer and vocal vaccine critic, as the nation’s health secretary, controlling $1.7 trillion in spending for vaccines, food safety and health insurance programs for roughly half the country. Despite several Republicans expressing deep skepticism about […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Leavitt's Country Bakery is seen in this April 12, 2023 file photo, in Conway, N.H. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

A free speech case over a pastry shop painting goes to trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A First Amendment dispute over a bright painting that shows sunbeams shining down on a mountain range made of sprinkle-covered chocolate and strawberry doughnuts, a blueberry muffin, a cinnamon roll and other pastries is scheduled for trial Thursday. A federal judge in New Hampshire will consider whether a town is infringing […]

3 hours ago

Michigan’s new law resulted in no-gun orders for nearly 300 people