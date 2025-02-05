Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Minnesota House Democratic and GOP leaders reach a power-sharing agreement

Feb 5, 2025, 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic and Republican leaders of the Minnesota House reached a power-sharing agreement Wednesday night to end a three-week stalemate the state’s chief justice said left the chamber “completely dysfunctional.”

Democrats had stayed away from the state Capitol since the 2025 legislative session opened Jan. 14. Republicans argued that only 67 — the number of GOP elected members in the chamber — were required for a quorum.

The Minnesota Supreme Court sided with Democrats, ruling Jan. 24 that 68 representatives must be present to conduct business under the state constitution, but left it up to lawmakers to figure out a way to end the standoff.

Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon has gone to the House daily since Monday to try to convene the chamber, but without a quorum, all he can do is declare an adjournment and return the next day. Under state law, the secretary of state is the presiding officer at the start of the House session until a speaker is elected.

The House GOP holds a 67-66 majority pending a special election to fill an empty seat that’s set for March 11. That election, in a heavily Democratic district that includes the St. Paul suburb of Roseville, is expected to restore the 67-67 tie that both sides agreed came out of the November election.

House Democrats have been demanding a power-sharing agreement. While they’ve said they’re willing to recognize that the GOP has a temporary majority, they’ve also said they won’t return to the Capitol until Republicans promise not to refuse to seat Democratic Rep. Brad Tabke, of the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee, where a judge ruled he won reelection by just 14 votes. It is a swing district, where the GOP would stand a good chance of winning a low-turnout special election.

The Supreme Court ruling effectively nullified all actions that House Republicans had attempted to take, including the election of their top leader, Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, as speaker.

In blocking a quorum, House Democrats used tactics that lawmakers around the country have tried at least two dozen times to thwart their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Senate has returned to a 34-33 Democratic majority after three weeks of operating relatively smoothly under a power-sharing agreement. Democratic Sen. Doron Clark, of Minneapolis, was sworn in Monday after winning a special election to fill the seat of Sen. Kari Dziedzic, who died in December.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

3 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

4 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

4 hours ago

Minnesota House Democratic and GOP leaders reach a power-sharing agreement