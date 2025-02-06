Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

New Hampshire skiers are lowered from a lift by rope after a mechanical problem

Feb 6, 2025, 9:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — More than 60 passengers were successfully evacuated from a New Hampshire ski lift after a mechanical failure that came just four days after a chair at a different resort detached and fell.

Sixty-four passengers on the Peabody Express Quad at Cannon Mountain were lowered by rope over the course of about two hours on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

The state owns the ski area in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials there said in a news release that a faulty bolt was to blame.

The lift was closed pending inspection. It remained out of service Thursday as gusty winds prevented access to the summit and limited other lift operations.

On Sunday, a man suffered non-life threatening injuries at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett, New Hampshire, after the lift chair he was riding fell about 20 feet (6 meters) to the ground. It appeared a mechanical failure caused the chair to dislodge, investigators said. That lift also remains closed.

“State inspections of both lifts were performed within the past year, as required by the New Hampshire Code of Administrative Rules,” the state fire marshal’s office said in a news release. In December, a crack in a Colorado ski lift forced the evacuation of over 170 stranded skiers and snowboarders at Winter Park Resort, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Denver. People riding the gondolas there were safely lowered down by ropes in an operation that stretched over about five hours.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago...

Associated Press

Trump administration sues Chicago in latest crackdown on `sanctuary’ cities

CHICAGO (AP) — The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that ‘sanctuary’ laws in the nation’s third-largest city “thwart” federal efforts to enforce immigration laws. The lawsuit, which also names the state of Illinois, is the latest effort to crack down on places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police. It […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Thousands of Denver-area King Soopers grocery store workers go on strike

Some 10,000 grocery store workers across the greater Denver area went on strike Thursday, claiming unfair and illegal negotiating practices by King Soopers while their union has been negotiating a new contract with the store chain. Striking workers at 77 King Soopers stores in Denver and its suburbs, plus those in nearby Boulder and Louisville, […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire skiers are lowered from a lift by rope after a mechanical problem

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — More than 60 passengers were successfully evacuated from a New Hampshire ski lift after a mechanical failure that came just four days after a chair at a different resort detached and fell. Sixty-four passengers on the Peabody Express Quad at Cannon Mountain were lowered by rope over the course of about […]

51 minutes ago

FILE - The White House is seen, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)Credit: ...

Associated Press

Trump meets with congressional Republicans as GOP lawmakers argue over tax and spending cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting privately with congressional Republicans at the White House on Thursday as his allies on Capitol Hill are arguing with themselves over the size, scope and details of his “big, beautiful bill” to cut taxes, regulations and government spending. The House and Senate GOP leaders are looking to […]

1 hour ago

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appears for an interview with FOX Business Network's Larry Kudlow ...

Associated Press

US sanctions network that helps ship Iranian oil to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Treasury on Thursday imposed sanctions on a network of more than a dozen people and firms that are accused of facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian oil to China. The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned more than dozen people and companies in China, […]

1 hour ago

Workers with Southern California Edison remove a utility pole damaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena...

Associated Press

Utility says its equipment likely started a small blaze that erupted during January’s LA firestorm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California utility said Thursday that its equipment likely sparked a wildfire in Los Angeles that broke out the same day as two massive blazes in the area killed at least 29 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The admission by Southern California Edison over its likely role in the Hurst […]

2 hours ago

New Hampshire skiers are lowered from a lift by rope after a mechanical problem