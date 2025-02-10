Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL & US NEWS

New North Carolina governor sues over more laws meant to weaken him

Feb 10, 2025, 12:28 PM

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein speaks to reporters after a Council of State meeting at t...

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein speaks to reporters after a Council of State meeting at the state Department of Transportation building in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein says more recent laws enacted by state Republicans that erode some gubernatorial appointment powers are “partisan power grabs that thwart North Carolina voters’ decisions at the ballot box.”

The Democratic governor sued House Speaker Destin Hall and Senate leader Phil Berger in Wake County court on Friday, aiming to strike down provisions within wide-ranging legislation that removed his power to fill court vacancies and name members of a commission that regulates companies that offer electricity, natural gas and other services. The Republican-controlled General Assembly enacted the omnibus legislation in December over then-Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

In a news release provided by his office Monday, Stein said that his comfortable gubernatorial election victory in November signals the public wants him to retain powers.

“I filed this lawsuit to ensure that their vote is respected, to restore balance to our state’s branches of government, and to put our Constitution ahead of power grabs,” he said.

In addition, the lawsuit seeks to throw out state Building Code Council appointment changes that were approved through a veto override last September.

Cooper and Stein had filed two similar lawsuits in December challenging other provisions in the omnibus legislation that took away powers to appoint State Board of Elections members and name a state Highway Patrol commander. Cooper, also a Democrat, filed several lawsuits against GOP leaders over challenges to his powers during his eight years as governor, with mixed results.

In the latest lawsuit, Stein seeks to have declared unconstitutional the law that places conditions on whom he can appoint to fill vacancies on the seven-member state Supreme Court and 15-member intermediate-level Court of Appeals.

The state constitution says the governor fills judicial vacancies, and based on the language the state’s founders “intended the Governor to hold exclusive, unfettered authority to fill appellate judicial vacancies,” the lawsuit said.

The new law directs the governor to fill an appellate court vacancy from a list of three people offered by the political party with which the departing judge or justice was affiliated. A sitting governor has otherwise filled vacancies with someone from a different party than the departing judge.

The current seven-member Utilities Commission already will soon decrease to five members. Without the December law, the retooled commission would be composed of three members appointed by the governor and two by the General Assembly. The December law, however, would give starting this summer one of the governor’s three appointments to the state treasurer, who is currently Republican Brad Briner.

The law, which also takes away the governor’s authority to pick the commission chairman, violates the constitutional separation of powers doctrine and fails to ensure a governor has enough control over a panel to ensure that “the laws be faithfully executed,” the lawsuit said.

Stein uses similar arguments to challenge changes to the Building Code Council. While the governor would appoint seven of the 13 members, Stein’s lawyers contend he’ll still lack sufficient control over the board because code changes and other actions can’t be approved unless nine members agree.

Spokespersons for Hall and Berger didn’t immediately respond Monday to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit. With similar laws, Republicans have argued that the legislature has historically been the most powerful of the three branches, and that executive branch power doesn’t rest with the governor alone.

Action continues for other pending power-shifting lawsuits filed by Cooper, Stein or both. A judge agreed Monday that the lawsuits challenging the Highway Patrol commander and State Board of Elections changes will be heard by panels of three trial judges. And the state Court of Appeals will hear arguments next week in a Cooper lawsuit that challenged the composition of seven state boards and commissions in a 2023 law.

National & US News

FILE - A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empt...

Associated Press

Ex-FEMA worker who directed staff to avoid homes with Trump signs violated Hatch Act, agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is seeking disciplinary action against former Federal Emergency Management Agency worker who directed workers helping hurricane survivors to yard signs supporting President Donald Trump, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The complaint with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board was filed by the Office of Special Counsel, whose leader […]

23 minutes ago

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh Count...

Associated Press

Senator’s son pleads guilty in hospital crash that preceded chase leading to ND deputy’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a crash out of a North Dakota hospital’s ambulance bay that preceded a chase and collision resulting in the death of a sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer, who turns 44 Wednesday, pleaded guilty to felony charges […]

29 minutes ago

The gravestone of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg is seen Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nobleboro, Maine. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fort Bragg has its old name back, this time with a Yankee twist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Is it an honor or a cynical end run? When it comes to the former — and apparently future — Fort Bragg, that’s in the eye of the beholder. North Carolina state Rep. John Blust, a Greensboro Republican who served as an enlisted soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division at the […]

30 minutes ago

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez gavels in a special legislative session on immigration at the st...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers work to settle DeSantis rift as they open a new session on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Tuesday took a major step toward settling a weekslong standoff between term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who control the Statehouse, as they gaveled in another special session on immigration aimed at leveraging state and local resources to carry out President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda. […]

36 minutes ago

Sexual assault survivor Marcus Walker wipes his face as he listens to attorney Jerome Block speakin...

Associated Press

Survivors of child abuse at Illinois youth detention centers file more lawsuits in hopes of change

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Walker said the sexual abuse he experienced two decades ago as a teenager at an Illinois youth detention facility has haunted his life. After a staff member gave him drugs and sexually abused him, he joined a gang hoping it would protect him. It didn’t. For years the now 37-year-old suffered […]

38 minutes ago

FILE - Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source i...

Associated Press

FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI on Tuesday said it discovered 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to release thousands of files. The FBI said it’s working to transfer the records to the National Archives […]

55 minutes ago

New North Carolina governor sues over more laws meant to weaken him