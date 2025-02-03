Close
New York attorney general tells hospitals to continue transgender care after Trump’s executive order

Feb 3, 2025, 10:24 AM | Updated: 6:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday told hospitals that they would be violating state law if they comply with an executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at curtailing federal funding for gender-affirming care treatment for minors.

In a letter, James told health care facilities that refusing to provide the treatments would violate New York’s anti-discrimination laws.

“Regardless of the availability of federal funding, we write to further remind you of your obligations to comply with New York State laws,” her letter reads.

Trump last week signed an executive order that directed agencies to take steps to make sure that hospitals receiving federal research and education grants “end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.” The language in the order — using words such as “maiming,” “sterilizing” and “mutilation” — contradicts what is typical for gender-affirming care in the United States.

James’ message came as some hospitals in Colorado, Virginia and Washington, D.C., said they were pausing gender-affirming treatments for young people while administrators evaluate the order.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State. NYU Langone said they had no comment regarding whether or not they paused gender-affirming care.

Gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth is not common but such treatments have been the subject of fierce political debate. Fewer than 1 in 1,000 adolescents in the U.S. with commercial insurance received puberty blockers or hormones during a recent five-year period, according to a new study.

