Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New York City argues for noncitizen voting law before state’s top court

Feb 11, 2025, 1:50 PM

FILE — Activists participate in a rally on the steps of New York City Hall ahead of a City Counci...

FILE — Activists participate in a rally on the steps of New York City Hall ahead of a City Council vote to allow lawful permanent residents to cast votes in elections to select the mayor, City Council members and other municipal officeholders, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N,Y. (AP) — New York’s top court was asked Tuesday to reverse a ruling against a law that would allow noncitizens to vote in New York City municipal elections by lawyers who argued city officials acted within their legal powers.

New York City became the first major U.S. city to grant widespread municipal voting rights to noncitizens in January 2022 — though the law approved by the Democrat-led city council was never implemented due to a legal challenge from Republicans. The city law did not grant noncitizens the right to vote in presidential, congressional or state elections.

A trial judge sided with Republican challengers to noncitizen voting in June 2022. And a mid-level state appeals court ruled last year that the law violated the state constitution and a legal requirement to hold a public referendum on the proposal because it changed an election method.

The city council appealed to the state Court of Appeals. An attorney for the council told the judges that the city government did not violate the state constitution.

“It engaged in a core act of self-governance and the exercise of its home rule powers. This court should hold that the constitution permits the city to make that choice,” attorney Claude Platton said.

The city law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, along with those authorized to work in the U.S. Supporters contend the law gives a say to more than 800,000 authorized immigrants. Mayor Eric Adams let the measure become law without his signature.

Republican officials accused Democrats of passing to law for partisan gain and promptly challenged the law in court. Their attorney Michael Hawrylchak argued that the state constitution expressly defines voting as a right granted only to citizens.

Arguments Tuesday focused largely on how to interpret specific constitutional language and how to define words like “citizen.” Though Judge Jenny Rivera noted the law could have an big impact if implemented, saying it would “expand the franchise to a very large number of individuals.”

A decision is expected in the coming months.

More than a dozen communities across the United States have allowed noncitizens to cast ballots in local elections, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.

National News

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams exits from federal court in New York, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

Attorney for NYC Mayor denies “looming threat” of prosecution after unusual Justice Department order

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed confidence Wednesday that the criminal case against the Democrat is dead and buried, even though the Justice Department official who ordered the charges dismissed left the door open to the case being brought back next fall. “There is no looming threat. […]

7 minutes ago

Demonstrators march to the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 5, 2025 to protest bills th...

Associated Press

Alabama governor vows to sign bill that writes definitions of male and female into state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to legislation that would write definitions of male and female into state law that exclude transgender people from being recognized under their gender identity. The state House of Representatives voted 77-12 for the bill that defines sex based on reproductive organs that are present […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

US approves fast-tracking power plants in mid-Atlantic grid over complaints that it favors gas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a proposal from the operator of the congested mid-Atlantic grid to head off the potential for power shortages but that critics say will effectively fast-track the construction of new natural gas plants. The commission’s Tuesday night decision, in a 3-1 vote, said the proposal […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. ...

Associated Press

Federal health agencies restore webpages and datasets following judge’s order

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal health agencies have restored several webpages and datasets, following a judge’s order to bring back public access to information that had been removed to comply with a presidential executive order. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday night restored nine webpages and datasets, including pages on adolescent health, […]

44 minutes ago

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025,...

Associated Press

Powell says Trump’s comments won’t affect interest rate decisions by the Fed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s calls for lower interest rates won’t lead the central bank to change its rate decisions. “People can be confident that we’ll continue to keep our heads down, do our work, and make our decisions based on what’s happening in the economy,” […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - A community member holds a sign calling for a national boycott of Target stores during a new...

Associated Press

Which US companies are pulling back on diversity initiatives?

A growing number of prominent companies have scaled back or set aside the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that much of corporate America endorsed following the protests that accompanied the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020. The changes have come in response to a campaign by conservative activists to target […]

1 hour ago

New York City argues for noncitizen voting law before state’s top court