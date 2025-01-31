Close
NATIONAL NEWS

New York mob figures plead guilty to running illegal betting operation

Jan 31, 2025, 8:17 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Five Mafia members and associates have pleaded guilty to racketeering, money laundering and gambling charges for running an illegal betting operation in New York City, according to prosecutors.

The Lucchese organized crime family figures admitted to running a large-scale gambling enterprise that prosecutors say brought millions in illicit profits annually.

Among them was Anthony Villani, a Lucchese soldier who agreed to a plea deal Thursday in which he’ll pay $4 million in forfeiture, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York.

Prosecutors said that since the early 2000s, the 60-year-old Elmsford resident owned and operated Rhino Sports, an online business that also employed Mafia figures as local bookmakers to pay and collect winnings.

They said the operation was concentrated in the Bronx and nearby Westchester County, took bets from roughly 400 to 1,300 individuals each week and collected at least $1 million annually.

“Illegal gambling businesses require enforcement and protection from mob rivals that carry the persistent threat of violence,” John Durham, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. “However, the defendants’ luck ran out and, thanks to the hard work of the team of prosecutors and investigators, they will be held accountable for their crimes and pay their debt to society.”

Prosecutors say Villani faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His lawyer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

Four others pleaded guilty in recent days to federal charges related to the scheme, according to prosecutors. A sixth defendant remains at large.

