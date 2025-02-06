Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors’ evidence in 9/11 attacks

Feb 6, 2025, 3:15 PM

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, flags fly at half-staff at Camp Justice, ...

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, flags fly at half-staff at Camp Justice, Aug. 29, 2021, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly unsealed documents give one of the most detailed views yet of the evidence gathered on the accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, including how prosecutors allege he and others interacted with the hijackers who carried out the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The summaries of evidence released Thursday include Mohammed’s own statements over the years, phone records and other documents alleging coordination between Mohammed and the hijackers, videos included in al-Qaida’s planning for the attacks and prosecutors’ summaries of government simulations of the flights of the four airliners that day. But few other details were given.

Also to be presented are the photos and death certificates of 2,976 people killed that day at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field, where the fourth airliner commandeered by the al-Qaida hijackers smashed into the ground after a revolt by passengers.

The newly revealed framework of military prosecutors’ potential case against Mohammed, who prosecutors say conceived of and executed much of al-Qaida’s attack, is contained in a plea agreement that the Defense Department is battling in court to roll back.

Mohammed and two co-defendants agreed in the plea deal with military prosecutors to plead guilty in the attack in return for life sentences.

The Associated Press, The New York Times, NPR, The Washington Post, Fox News, NBC and Univision are suing to get the plea bargains unsealed. The summaries of the prosecution evidence were released Thursday in a partially redacted version of Mohammed’s agreement.

The evidence summaries point to the possibility of additional revelations about the attacks yet to come.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors, defense and the senior Pentagon official overseeing the cases at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, agreed to an unusual step — a hearing that would allow them to make public the evidence compiled against the three.

It appears designed to address complaints from families and others that a plea bargain typically would otherwise keep the evidence from fully being revealed.

Another unusual part of the deal mandated Mohammed to agree to answer questions from the families of victims.

Military prosecutors, defense attorneys and Guantanamo officials negotiated the deal over two years under government auspices. The negotiations were an attempt to bring a resolution to the 9/11 case, which has remained in pretrial hearings for more than two decades since the attacks.

Then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin interceded to try to void the plea agreement after it was announced, saying that waiving the possibility of the death penalty in so grave an attack was a decision that defense secretaries should handle.

Federal court hearings in the Defense Department’s attempts to roll back the plea agreements are ongoing.

Legal arguments over whether the sustained torture that Mohammed and other 9/11 defendants underwent in CIA custody has rendered their statements in the case inadmissible and has slowed the case. So have repeated staffing changes at the Guantanamo court and the logistical difficulties of holding a trial in a courtroom a plane flight away from the U.S.

___

Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed reporting from New York.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba steps off the plane after arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Md....

Associated Press

Japan’s Ishiba makes a whirlwind Washington trip to try to forge a personal connection with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba didn’t skimp on the legwork as he prepared for his first meeting with President Donald Trump. He huddled this week with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, two executives Trump recently hosted at the White House. He sought advice from his immediate predecessor, Fumio […]

20 minutes ago

AP journalist Reid G. Miller speaks on a phone while sitting barefoot in the mud in a U.N. compound...

Associated Press

Reid G. Miller, longtime AP international correspondent and editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Reid G. Miller, who traveled the planet as an intrepid international correspondent for The Associated Press and developed a reputation as a supportive editor and unswervingly loyal boss during the toughest of breaking-news moments, has died. He was 90. Miller died early Thursday in his sleep at his home in Sarasota, […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Scout Motors shows off one of its older gasoline powered models at a ceremony to celebrate t...

Associated Press

EV maker Scout Motors wants to sell directly to buyers but can’t do it in its home state

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors is making a massive bet in the electric SUV market with a carefully cultivated experience that will allow some customers to buy the company’s vehicle in minutes on an app and then use it to handle everything after from repairs to updates and upgrades. But without some help […]

7 hours ago

FILE — Judging commences in the Best in Show competition in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog...

Associated Press

Dog Show 101: What’s what at the Westminster Kennel Club

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show is back for a 149th year — and back at New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time since early 2020. It’s a happy homecoming for the United States’ most prestigious canine event, which moved to venues outside Manhattan in recent years because of […]

7 hours ago

Trains arrive and depart from a subway station in the Coney Island section of New York, Thursday, J...

Associated Press

Kids in New York keep dying while ‘subway surfing’ on top of trains. Can they be stopped?

NEW YORK (AP) — Ka’Von Wooden loved trains. The 15-year-old had an encyclopedic knowledge of New York City’s subway system and dreamed of becoming a train operator. Instead, on a December morning in 2022, Ka’Von died after he climbed to the roof of a moving J train in Brooklyn and then fell onto the tracks […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Crews search for missing Alaska plane with 10 onboard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities were searching Thursday evening in rural Alaska for an aircraft that went missing while carrying 10 people onboard. The Bering Air Caravan was reported missing at about 4 p.m. while en route from Unalakleet to Nome with nine passengers and a pilot, according to Alaska’s Department of Public Safety. Officials […]

7 hours ago

Newly unsealed documents reveal more details of prosecutors’ evidence in 9/11 attacks