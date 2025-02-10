Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL & US NEWS

No. 2 Notre Dame women have best ranking in 6 years behind UCLA, South Carolina drops to 4th

Feb 10, 2025, 9:01 AM

Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper (8) rebounds around California center Ugonne (Michelle) Onyiah (...

Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper (8) rebounds around California center Ugonne (Michelle) Onyiah (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/John Mersits)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Mersits)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 on Monday for the Irish’s best ranking since 2019.

The Fighting Irish replaced South Carolina in the second spot behind UCLA after the Gamecocks lost 66-62 to Texas over the weekend. It is Notre Dame’s best ranking since the team was No. 1 on Jan. 21, 2019. The Bruins remained the unanimous No. 1 choice of the 31-member media panel.

The Longhorns climbed to third with their victory. South Carolina dropped to fourth after seeing its 57-game conference winning streak in the regular season come to an end.

No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC followed the Gamecocks, each moving up one spot after UConn lost at then-No. 19 Tennessee last week. The Huskies fell two places to seventh. Tennessee, which lost to LSU on Sunday, moved up four spots to 15th.

Kentucky moved up to eighth, giving the Wildcats their best ranking since Dec. 8, 2015, when they were seventh. Ohio State was ninth and North Carolina State jumped up four places to 10th. The Wolfpack had wins over then-No. 10 Duke and 22nd-ranked Florida State last week.

Ins and outs

Creighton and Baylor came into the poll at No. 24 and 25 while Vanderbilt and California dropped out. The Bluejays were ranked in the preseason Top 25 before falling out. Baylor has been in and out of the poll a few times this season.

Milestone ranking

The appearance this week was UConn’s 600th straight in the poll. It’s the longest streak ever, dating to the preseason poll in 1993. South Carolina has the next longest active streak with 242 consecutive weeks in the Top 25.

Receiving recognition

Grand Canyon received its first vote in the poll as the Antelopes were ranked 25th on a ballot. The program underwent the transition to Division I beginning in 2013, joining the Western Athletic Conference that season. They are 22-2 this season and have won 20 consecutive games after losses to Middle Tennessee and Oregon.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference still reigns with seven ranked teams. The ACC has six, the Big Ten and Big 12 each have five, and the Big East has two.

Games
of the week

No. 1 UCLA at No. 6 USC, Thursday. First place will be on the line when the Bruins visit the Trojans in the first of two meetings over the next few weeks.

No. 7 UConn at No. 4 South Carolina, Sunday. The Huskies will have their last chance to get a victory against a top opponent before the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 LSU at No. 3 Texas, Sunday. Two of the three teams atop the SEC face off in a key conference showdown.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

National & US News

FILE - A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empt...

Associated Press

Ex-FEMA worker who directed staff to avoid homes with Trump signs violated Hatch Act, agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal agency is seeking disciplinary action against former Federal Emergency Management Agency worker who directed workers helping hurricane survivors to yard signs supporting President Donald Trump, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The complaint with the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board was filed by the Office of Special Counsel, whose leader […]

23 minutes ago

Ian Cramer visits with his attorney on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in a courtroom of the Burleigh Count...

Associated Press

Senator’s son pleads guilty in hospital crash that preceded chase leading to ND deputy’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a crash out of a North Dakota hospital’s ambulance bay that preceded a chase and collision resulting in the death of a sheriff’s deputy. Ian Cramer, who turns 44 Wednesday, pleaded guilty to felony charges […]

30 minutes ago

The gravestone of Pfc. Roland L. Bragg is seen Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Nobleboro, Maine. (AP Pho...

Associated Press

Fort Bragg has its old name back, this time with a Yankee twist

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Is it an honor or a cynical end run? When it comes to the former — and apparently future — Fort Bragg, that’s in the eye of the beholder. North Carolina state Rep. John Blust, a Greensboro Republican who served as an enlisted soldier in the 82nd Airborne Division at the […]

30 minutes ago

Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez gavels in a special legislative session on immigration at the st...

Associated Press

Florida lawmakers work to settle DeSantis rift as they open a new session on immigration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Tuesday took a major step toward settling a weekslong standoff between term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who control the Statehouse, as they gaveled in another special session on immigration aimed at leveraging state and local resources to carry out President Donald Trump ‘s mass deportation agenda. […]

37 minutes ago

Sexual assault survivor Marcus Walker wipes his face as he listens to attorney Jerome Block speakin...

Associated Press

Survivors of child abuse at Illinois youth detention centers file more lawsuits in hopes of change

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Walker said the sexual abuse he experienced two decades ago as a teenager at an Illinois youth detention facility has haunted his life. After a staff member gave him drugs and sexually abused him, he joined a gang hoping it would protect him. It didn’t. For years the now 37-year-old suffered […]

39 minutes ago

FILE - Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source i...

Associated Press

FBI says it found 2,400 new JFK assassination records

DALLAS (AP) — The FBI on Tuesday said it discovered 2,400 new records related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy as federal agencies work to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to release thousands of files. The FBI said it’s working to transfer the records to the National Archives […]

55 minutes ago

No. 2 Notre Dame women have best ranking in 6 years behind UCLA, South Carolina drops to 4th