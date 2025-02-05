Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

North Carolina lawmakers propose next Helene package that’s half the price of the governor’s

Feb 5, 2025, 1:57 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

FILE - Debris is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N...

FILE - Debris is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled their initial attempt this year to boost recovery funding for Hurricane Helene’s historic flooding, proposing new spending that totals less than half of what new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein requested this week.

A House committee reviewed but did not vote on the $500 million spending proposal, which would include money for some of the programs Stein sought funding for in his request Monday for $1.07 billion in new recovery spending.

Last fall, the state legislature appropriated well over $900 million for relief and rebuilding efforts. A couple of hundred million additional dollars previously earmarked for relief purposes would help pay for the packages from Stein and House Republicans.

GOP legislative leaders and Stein have made enacting a funding bill early in the General Assembly session — rather than waiting until the traditional state government budget that takes effect July 1 gets negotiated — a top priority. Stein and lawmakers will seek more recovery funds this year.

“We know that no matter what appropriation we’re able to do, it’s never going to be enough,” Rep. John Bell of Wayne County, a co-chair of the House Helene recovery committee, told colleagues. “But this is a starting point, with multiple bills after this to follow.”

The competing proposals both include $150 million to kickstart a home reconstruction and repair program in the mountains while they await federal funds for the same purpose to aririve. And they both contain money — albeit in different amounts — to help farmers and to rebuild private roads and bridges.

North Carolina state officials reported over 100 deaths from Helene with 74,000 homes and thousands of miles in both state-maintained and private roads damaged. State officials projected the late September storm caused a record $59.6 billion in damages and recovery needs. Congressional legislation approved in December and other federal actions are projected to provide over $15 billion to North Carolina for rebuilding.

Bell told reporters that the $500 million figure could rise as Senate counterparts get involved in negotiations later. But he said the House would act strategically to maximize federal matching funds and to ensure the state doesn’t repeat errors from previous hurricane recovery efforts.

Bell cited the program developed in the preceding administration of Gov. Roy Cooper to rebuild homes after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. The program still needs $217 million to finish construction on more than 1,100 eastern North Carolina homes.

Committee co-chair Rep. Dudley Greene of Avery County, who suffered property damage from Helene, said that western North Carolina still doesn’t know for sure what money will be made available for repairs and how it will be distributed.

“Hopefully, this is a first step in trying to alleviate some of that confusion,” Greene said.

Creating a consensus plan will pose an early test of Stein’s relationship with Republican lawmakers, who control the legislature but narrowly lack a veto-proof majority following the November elections.

The House committee was expected to consider amendments next week, with a floor vote soon after. Senate Republicans filed their own placeholder disaster relief bill on Wednesday.

The House bill omits entirely Stein’s request for $150 million for two business grant programs designed to provide up to $75,000 to companies that suffered significant sales and economic losses and or physical damages.

Many Republicans previously have expressed reservations about the state providing direct grants to businesses, rather than loans. Bell told reporters that a grant program could surface later in the bill process.

The House package also does not contain Stein’s $100 million request to recompense local governments in the mountains for lost or spent revenues nor his $34 million appeal to provide summer school in public school districts that lost at least 15 instructional days shortly after Helene’s rampage.

Stein said this week that funds are needed now to prevent more business closings, housing construction delays and students falling behind academically.

National and US News from the Associated Press

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Associated Press

What to know about what’s tying up a $4B settlement for Hawaii wildfire victims

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Thursday over insurance issues that are tying up a potential $4 billion settlement over Maui’s catastrophic 2023 wildfire, the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The massive inferno decimated the historic town of Lahaina, killing more than 100 people, destroying thousands […]

4 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, right, and his girlfriend Nani Hinton, left, pet...

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs player becomes a coach to a mutt named Parsnip for the ‘Puppy Bowl’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Before the Kansas City Chiefs made it to their third-straight Super Bowl berth, one player took to coaching a puppy for a different big game. Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani Hinton, visited The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in October to coach Parsnip, a 4-month-old […]

4 hours ago

In this photograph provided by Kathyrn McKee, fellow hiker Beata LeLacheur climbs the Westside trai...

Associated Press

Freezing hikers stuck in waist-deep snow rescued during Mount Washington whiteout

The two friends had hiked New Hampshire’s challenging Mount Washington trail a month ago. They returned and did it again Sunday after trekking through neighboring peaks in the White Mountains. Both veteran hikers, the women were an hour behind schedule on their descent and losing daylight, but they had warm clothing, headlamps and other gear. […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, left, stands next to Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani, r...

Associated Press

Things to know about the sports betting case against the ex-interpreter for baseball’s Shohei Ohtani

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Ippei Mizhuara was supposed to bridge the language gap between the Japanese pitcher — who previously played for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Ippei Mizuhara, center, the former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball player S...

Associated Press

Baseball star Ohtani’s ex-interpreter to appear in court for sentencing in betting case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former interpreter for Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced Thursday for bank and tax fraud after he stole nearly $17 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers player’s bank account. Federal prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for Ippei Mizuhara, who […]

5 hours ago

Michigan resident Beverly Leaf stands in solidarity with Carol Frazier, mother of Demetrius Frazier...

Associated Press

Alabama set to execute a man with nitrogen gas for 1991 murder and rape

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murdering a woman after breaking into her apartment is set to be executed Thursday in Alabama in what would be the nation’s fourth execution with nitrogen gas. Demetrius Terrence Frazier, 52, was convicted of the 1991 murder of 41-year-old Pauline Brown. Prosecutors said Frazier raped and shot […]

5 hours ago

North Carolina lawmakers propose next Helene package that’s half the price of the governor’s