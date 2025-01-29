Close
One of four charged in fatal Arkansas block party shooting pleads guilty

Jan 29, 2025, 11:20 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — One of four men charged in the fatal shooting at a 2024 block party in Arkansas that killed one person and injured several others has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Tommie Frost, 19, also pleaded guilty Monday to a firearm possession charge, according to court records, for the shooting that occurred in Wynne on April 15, 2024. Wynne is a city of about 8,000 people in eastern Arkansas, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Memphis, Tennessee.

Nine people were injured in the shooting, which killed a 27-year-old. The victims ranged in age from 24 to 49, with two of the victims struck by vehicles.

Frost was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge and 10 years on the firearm charge, to be served concurrently. An attorney for Frost did not immediately return a call Wednesday morning.

Frost and three other men were initially charged with first-degree murder, nine counts each of first-degree battery and nine counts of engaging in violent criminal group activity. The three other suspects in the shooting are awaiting court dates.

