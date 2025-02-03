Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oregon judge pauses camping ban enforcement in city at heart of Supreme Court homelessness ruling

Feb 3, 2025, 2:29 PM

FILE - A volunteer holds on to a wheelchair as they help Max Hartfelt into his tent after relocatin...

FILE - A volunteer holds on to a wheelchair as they help Max Hartfelt into his tent after relocating him from one park to another on Saturday, March 23, 2024, in Grants Pass, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge on Monday ordered the city at the heart of a major U.S. Supreme Court ruling on homeless encampments to temporarily pause enforcement of its camping rules, in response to a lawsuit filed by advocates against the city.

Josephine County Circuit Court Judge Brandon Thueson’s temporary restraining order prohibits Grants Pass from enforcing its camping regulations for 14 days. During that time, the city cannot cite, arrest or fine people for camping anywhere in the city, nor force a person to leave a campsite, the order says.

“This is an important issue, and we are actively reviewing all aspects to ensure we make the best decision for our community,” Grants Pass Information Coordinator Mike Zacchino said in an email. The mayor and interim city attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The order came in the lawsuit filed against the city last week by Disability Rights Oregon. In its complaint, the advocacy group accused the city of discriminating against people with disabilities and violating a state law requiring cities’ camping regulations to be “objectively reasonable.”

Last June’s Supreme Court ruling ushered in a new era of homeless policy by allowing cities across the country to ban sleeping outside and fine people for doing so, even when there aren’t enough shelter beds. It overturned a ruling from a California-based appeals court that found camping bans when shelter space is lacking amounted to cruel and unusual punishment under the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment. Officials from across the political spectrum filed briefs in the case, urging the justices to overturn lower court rulings they said hamstrung their ability to deal with encampments.

Grants Pass — a small city of about 40,000 people located along the Rogue River in the mountains of southern Oregon — has struggled for years to address a homelessness crisis, and its parks had become a flash point. Cherished by residents for their open spaces and playgrounds, many had become the site of encampments blighted by drug use and litter.

After the high court decision, Grants Pass banned camping on all city property, except where allowed by City Council. Councilors designated two areas where the town’s hundreds of homeless people would be allowed to stay, in a bid to move people out of the parks while still giving them places to sleep.

But upon taking office last month, the new mayor and new City Council members moved to close the larger of the two campsites — which housed roughly 120 tents, according to Disability Rights Oregon’s complaint — and made the remaining smaller one only open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., forcing people to pack up their belongings every morning and carry them throughout the day.

The two outdoor sites were frequently crowded with poor conditions and inaccessible to people with disabilities due to loose gravel, according to the complaint.

“It is unconscionable to me to allow people to live there like that,” City Council member Indra Nichols said before last month’s vote to close the larger site.

Grants Pass has become emblematic of the national homelessness crisis gripping cities large and small — and the debate over how to deal with it.

Last year, homelessness in the U.S. increased 18% in a dramatic rise driven mostly by a lack of affordable housing as well as devastating natural disasters and an increase in migrants in several parts of the country.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

53 minutes ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

2 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

2 hours ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

2 hours ago

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump stand as they pre...

Associated Press

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks as US president warns ‘no guarantees’ fragile peace in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce against Hamas militants in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end. Trump is guarded […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom a...

Associated Press

California Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants and protect state policies from Trump plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic-dominated Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding Monday to defend the state’s progressive policies against challenges by the Trump administration. The legislation sets aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another $25 million for legal groups to […]

6 hours ago

Oregon judge pauses camping ban enforcement in city at heart of Supreme Court homelessness ruling