NATIONAL NEWS

Passengers on downed flight included American and Russian figure skaters

Jan 30, 2025, 4:36 AM | Updated: 2:08 pm

FILE - World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia execute a throw during the pair...

FILE - World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia execute a throw during the pairs short competition at the World Figure Skating competition in Edmonton, Alberta, March 19, 1996. (AP Photo/Dave Buston, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Dave Buston, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Passengers aboard the American Airlines flight that collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River included figure skaters returning from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and two of their Russian coaches.

There were 60 passengers and four crew members on the American Airlines flight on Wednesday and three soldiers aboard the training flight on the Blackhawk helicopter. It was unclear early Thursday if there were any survivors.

U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement that several skaters, coaches and their family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the championships that wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

Two of those coaches were identified by the Kremlin as a Russian couple who were pairs world champions 30 years ago.

Here are the passengers identified so far:

___

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Shishkova and Naumov won the pairs title at the 1994 world championships in Chiba, Japan. They competed twice in the Olympics.

The Skating Club of Boston lists them as coaches. Their son, Maxim Naumov, is a competitive figure skater for the U.S.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Shishkova and Naumov were aboard the plane.

“Unfortunately, we see that this sad information is being confirmed,” Peskov said. “There were other fellow citizens there. Bad news today from Washington. We are sorry and send condolences to the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in the plane crash.”

The International Skating Union sent a statement saying it was deeply shocked and heartbroken.

