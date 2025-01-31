Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pentagon strips travel reimbursement for troops seeking abortions, fertility treatment

Jan 31, 2025, 11:06 AM

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Th...

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department will no longer reimburse service members for travel out of state to get reproductive health care, including abortions and fertility treatments, according to a new memo.

The directive signed this week eliminates a rarely used Biden administration policy enacted in October 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and more states began to impose increased abortion restrictions.

Signed on Wednesday by Jeffrey Register, the director of the Pentagon’s human resources department, the memo simply shows red lines crossing out the previous regulation and offers no other guidance.

Asked if service members would still be allowed time off to travel at their own expense, the department had no immediate answer.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the policy change “shameful.”

“Our service members go wherever they need to in order to bravely serve our country — and because President Trump’s extremist Supreme Court overturned Roe, where they and their families are stationed quite literally dictates their access to critical reproductive care,” Warren said in a statement. “Now, Trump is turning his back on our servicemembers — and our servicewomen in particular — to score political points. It’s shameful, and will only make our troops and our nation less safe.”

Then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin instituted the policy in October 2022 to ensure that troops who were assigned to states where abortions or other types of health care such as IVF treatment were no longer provided could still access those services.

The Defense Department on Friday was unable to say how many times the reimbursement policy was used, or the costs. But last March, officials said it had been used by service members or their dependents just 12 times from June to December 2023. And the total cost was roughly $40,000 to cover transportation, lodging and meals.

The policy did not cover the cost of abortions, and it’s not clear how many of the 12 trips were for abortions or other type of reproductive health care, such as IVF treatment. That specific medical information is protected by health privacy law.

In his memo at the time, Austin said service members and their families were worried they may not get equal access to health care, including abortions. And he noted that service members who often must move for various missions or training would be forced to travel farther, take more time off work and pay more to access reproductive health care.

The problem, Austin said, would create extraordinary hardship and “interfere with our ability to recruit, retain, and maintain the readiness of a highly qualified force.”

He ordered the department to allow troops and dependents, consistent with federal law, to take time off and use official travel to get to other states for reproductive care not available locally. That care includes in vitro fertilization and other pregnancy aids that also may not be accessible close by.

Under federal law, Defense Department medical facilities can perform abortions only when the life of the pregnant person is at risk or in cases of rape or incest, and those instances have been extremely rare. According to the department, there were 91 abortions performed in military medical facilities between 2016 and 2021.

National News

FILE - A FOX Sports banner is viewed behind the end zone before an NFL football game between the Ja...

Associated Press

Former Fox Sports reporter Julie Stewart-Binks accuses a top executive of sexual assault

A former Fox Sports reporter and anchor filed a lawsuit Friday against the network and top executive Charlie Dixon, saying he sexually assaulted her after coaxing her up to his hotel room to discuss Super Bowl plans in 2016 and was later pushed out of her job for fighting back. Julie Stewart-Binks said in her […]

18 minutes ago

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks in the James Brady Press Br...

Associated Press

Pentagon prepares to deploy 1,000 more troops to bolster Trump’s immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is readying orders for the deployment of at least 1,000 additional active duty troops to bolster President Donald Trump’s expanding crackdown on immigration, U.S. officials said Friday. They said roughly 500 more soldiers — largely a headquarters unit from the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York — […]

25 minutes ago

Crosses are seen in a makeshift memorial for the victims of the plane crash in the Potomac River ne...

Associated Press

Dozens who died over Washington shared a flight but each had their own story

The moments Grace Maxwell had shared with her grandfather over the years had been “his greatest joy.” And a trip home to Wichita, Kansas, had allowed the 20-year-old to be by his side one final time. Maxwell, a mechanical engineering major, was returning to college just a day after her grandfather’s funeral when she and […]

48 minutes ago

This U.S. Department of Education website page is seen on Jan. 24, 2025 in Washington. (AP Photo/Al...

Associated Press

A list of government web pages that have gone dark to comply with Trump orders

A number of U.S. government web pages changed or went dark Friday as agencies scrambled to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders declaring his administration would recognize only two genders and ordering an end to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. In a letter sent on Wednesday, the Office of Personnel Management directed agency heads […]

54 minutes ago

FILE - President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority Jeff Lyash listens during a board of dir...

Associated Press

CEO of the nation’s largest public utility plans to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The CEO of the nation’s largest public utility will retire no later than September after nearly six years in his position, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced Friday. Jeff Lyash’s departure as president and CEO of the federal utility follows a tenure with ups and downs in a seven-state service region growing […]

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the W...

Associated Press

Trump says he and Putin could do something ‘significant’ toward ending Russia’s war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration has already had “very serious” discussions with Russia about its war in Ukraine and that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon take “significant” action toward ending the grinding conflict. “We will be speaking, and I think will perhaps do something that’ll be […]

1 hour ago

Pentagon strips travel reimbursement for troops seeking abortions, fertility treatment