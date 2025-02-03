Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL AND US NEWS FROM THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Percival Everett’s ‘James’ among nominees on the long list for the PEN/Faulkner fiction prize

Feb 3, 2025, 12:01 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Percival Everett’s “James” is up for another literary award — the PEN/Faulkner Prize for fiction. Other nominees include Louise Erdrich’s “The Mighty Red,” Rachel Kushner’s “Creation Lake” and Garth Greenwell’s “Small Rain.”

The awards long list of 10 was announced Monday by the PEN/Faulkner Foundation, which will narrow the finalists to five in March and reveal the winner — who receives $15,000 — in April.

Everett’s novel, a dramatic reworking of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” already has won the National Book Award, the Kirkus Prize and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. It was on the short list for the Booker Prize and is a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle award,

‘Pemi Aguda’s “Ghostroots,” Susan Muaddi Darraj’s “Behind You Is the Sea” and Ruben Reyes Jr.’s “There Is a Rio Grande in Heaven” also are PEN/Faulkner nominees, along with Danzy Senna’s “Colored Television,” Ben Shattuck’s “The History of Sound” and John Vercher’s “Devil Is Fine.”

Previous winners of the award, established in 1981, include Philip Roth, John Edgar Wideman and Yiyun Li.

National and US News from the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the swearing-in ceremony of state Treasurer Stacy Garrity ...

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expected to seek more money for schools and transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to seek more money for public schools and public transit when he delivers his third budget proposal to lawmakers Tuesday. Shapiro is also expected to reprise his support for legalizing marijuana and introducing taxes on skill games viewed as competitors to casinos and lottery contests. […]

1 hour ago

FILE - District of Columbia Councilman Trayon White, center, walks out of the federal courthouse af...

Associated Press

Trayon White channels Marion Barry as he fights corruption charges and expulsion from the DC Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trayon White came up in local politics as a direct protege of iconic and infamous former Mayor Marion Barry. Now the D.C. councilmember is openly channeling his mentor’s defiant, populist playbook as he fights for survival in the face of a corruption trial and a looming vote by his own peers to […]

3 hours ago

Demostrators gather at a rally at City Hall to support legislation that gives the mayors extra powe...

Associated Press

San Francisco ready to grant new mayor greater powers to battle fentanyl crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors is poised to grant newly elected Mayor Daniel Lurie greater powers and flexibility to expedite the city’s response to a fentanyl crisis that has turned sidewalks into open-air dens of drug consumption and homelessness. The legislation, which supervisors will vote on Tuesday, eliminates competitive bidding requirements […]

3 hours ago

Visitors pose inside a proportion-distorting room at Paradox Museum Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, ...

Associated Press

Paradox Museum Miami takes guests through a 21st century funhouse of mind-boggling illusions

MIAMI (AP) — Art gallery, science exhibition and 21st century funhouse, Paradox Museum Miami takes guests on a tour through optical illusions and other enigmas geared for the age of Instagram. The 11,000 square-foot (1,000 square-meter) museum, housed in Miami’s trendy Wynwood arts and entertainment district, features more than 70 exhibits that challenge the imagination, […]

3 hours ago

FILE- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and President Donald Trump stand as they pre...

Associated Press

Trump and Netanyahu hold talks as US president warns ‘no guarantees’ fragile peace in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are set to meet Tuesday as the Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce against Hamas militants in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end. Trump is guarded […]

3 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump listen to California Gov. Gavin Newsom a...

Associated Press

California Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants and protect state policies from Trump plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Democratic-dominated Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding Monday to defend the state’s progressive policies against challenges by the Trump administration. The legislation sets aside $25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and another $25 million for legal groups to […]

6 hours ago

Percival Everett’s ‘James’ among nominees on the long list for the PEN/Faulkner fiction prize