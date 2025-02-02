PHOTO COLLECTION: US Federal Government Buildings
Feb 2, 2025, 4:32 PM
Just days after President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, Ruby Robinson went to Detroit’s immigration court to post a notice that a help desk his organization ran for people facing deportation was no longer available. The desk staffed by the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center shut down after a Trump executive order prompted the Justice Department to […]
2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of the alleged ringleader of a scheme to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic that federal prosecutors say stole $250 million from a program meant to feed children, the latest chapter in a broader case that has also included an attempt to bribe a juror and political […]
2 hours ago
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Along the long road from American icon to endangered species and back again, the bald eagle — the national bird of the United States, often seen against a clear blue sky — is having a moment. The eagles find themselves in an environmental updraft of sorts since the early 2000’s, […]
3 hours ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Six New Jersey Democrats, including two sitting members of Congress, the mayors of the state’s two biggest cities, the head of the biggest teachers union in the state and a former top lawmaker squared off Sunday in the first debate this year in the contest for governor. The nearly two-hour debate […]
3 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Passengers were evacuated via slides and stairs from a jetliner at Houston’s main airport on Sunday after an engine problem during takeoff caused smoke and fire on the right wing. United Airlines flight 1382 to New York City was halted while still on the runway shortly after 8:30 a.m. at George Bush […]
6 hours ago
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
7 hours ago
