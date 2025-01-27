PHOTO COLLECTION: US Immigration The Border
Jan 27, 2025, 12:03 PM
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]
5 minutes ago
A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]
2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby. D.C. Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene. The airport said emergency personnel […]
3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana parish officials who threatened to arrest and imprison an environmental activist as she attempted to speak during a public meeting did not violate her right to freedom of speech, a unanimous civil jury ruled Wednesday. Joy Banner had sought more than $2 million in damages from two St. John the […]
3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of a 72-year-old veteran who was beaten to death by a cellmate in an Alabama jail filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against three deputies working at the jail, alleging that the officers ignored his pleas for help. Attorneys for the wife of John Reed say the deputies working […]
5 hours ago
The mystery of what happened to a U.S. woman who was tried in three killings before disappearing from a Mexican prison more than 50 years ago is about to be solved. Authorities have planned a news conference for Thursday to discuss the case of Sharon Kinne, who was charged before her 25th birthday with killing […]
5 hours ago
