Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTO COLLECTION: US Immigration The Border

Jan 27, 2025, 12:03 PM

Volunteer Karen Parker walks along a road next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United ...

Volunteer Karen Parker walks along a road next to the border wall separating Mexico and the United States where a year ago she would offer medical aid to large groups of migrants who had crossed the border illegally to apply for asylum, in Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.

National News

FILE - Kash Patel, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the director of the FBI, walks between...

Associated Press

Trump’s FBI director pick, Kash Patel, to face skeptical Democrats at Senate confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, will encounter deeply skeptical questioning from Democratic senators Thursday about his loyalty to the president and stated desire to overhaul the bureau as he faces a high-stakes hearing that will help determine his path toward confirmation. Patel, a Trump loyalist who has […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

The Latest: Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at DC’s Reagan National Airport

A passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday evening, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted. Here’s the latest: ‘Tower, did you see that?’ […]

2 hours ago

Photo: Washington, D.C., is seen on approach to Reagan National Airport on Thursday, October 31, 20...

Associated Press

Small aircraft down near Washington’s Reagan Airport — takeoffs, landings halted

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ronald Reagan National Airport says that all takeoffs and landings have been halted after a crash nearby. D.C. Fire and EMS said on X on Wednesday night that a small aircraft was down near the airport just outside Washington and that fireboats were on the scene. The airport said emergency personnel […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Joy Banner speaks out at a public hearing on the St. Charles Clean Fuels' coastal use permit...

Associated Press

Louisiana environmental activist loses freedom of speech lawsuit against parish officials

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana parish officials who threatened to arrest and imprison an environmental activist as she attempted to speak during a public meeting did not violate her right to freedom of speech, a unanimous civil jury ruled Wednesday. Joy Banner had sought more than $2 million in damages from two St. John the […]

3 hours ago

John Reed at home in Tuskegee, Ala., on an undisclosed date. (Photo courtesy of Chuck James on beha...

Associated Press

Wife of 72-year-old veteran beaten to death by a cellmate in Alabama jail sues corrections officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The wife of a 72-year-old veteran who was beaten to death by a cellmate in an Alabama jail filed a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against three deputies working at the jail, alleging that the officers ignored his pleas for help. Attorneys for the wife of John Reed say the deputies working […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Sharon Elizabeth Kinne of Independence, Mo., refuses to have her fingerprints taken in Mexic...

Associated Press

US woman tried for 3 killings goes missing from a Mexican prison in 1969. Details finally emerge

The mystery of what happened to a U.S. woman who was tried in three killings before disappearing from a Mexican prison more than 50 years ago is about to be solved. Authorities have planned a news conference for Thursday to discuss the case of Sharon Kinne, who was charged before her 25th birthday with killing […]

5 hours ago

PHOTO COLLECTION: US Immigration The Border